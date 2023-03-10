Decoding Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation Album Lyrics

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Flowers Easter Eggs & Joey King MIXUP

Miley Cyrus is entering her new era like a wrecking ball.

The singer's eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, was officially released on March 10—and needless to say, fans are ready more than ready to skip straight to the warmest months of the year after listening to the record's 13 tracks.

After all, the album's lead single, "Flowers," has already proved to be a smash hit for the singer, breaking the record as the most streamed song in a week on Spotify after its Jan. 13 release.

But the song not only proved to be a hit for the catchy melody itself, as fans have discovered multiple easter eggs they believed to be all about Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth and the demise of their on-again, off-again relationship.

And there's even more alluding to past romances on the record such as the single, "Muddy Feet," where Miley sings about a cheating lover—and the track "Jaded" that features the Hannah Montana alum's thoughts on a breakup now that she's older.