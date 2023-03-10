Cheryl Burke Reacts to Ex Matthew Lawrence’s Romance With Chilli

Watch : Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog in Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke is definitely on the TLC tip.



A little more than two months after her ex Matthew Lawrence and singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas made their relationship Instagram official, the Dancing With the Stars alum is sharing her thoughts on his new chapter, noting that she really does "wish him well."



In fact, when it comes to Matthew wanting to have kids with the TLC alum, Cheryl noted that she isn't surprised at all.

"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, ‘As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment,'" she said during the March 9 episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison. "But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."

Cheryl—whose divorce from Matthew was finalized in September 2022—added, "I really truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that."