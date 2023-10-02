20 Products to Help You Fall Asleep If Counting Sheep Just Doesn't Cut It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I love sleep. I love being at home, curled up on my bed in mountains of my coziest blankets and getting a good night's rest. As I've gotten older, I've increasingly realized that if I don't get at least 8 hours of sleep, I'm only able to function at half-capacity the next day— I can't fathom how I used to pull multiple (non-consecutive) all-nighters back in my freshman year of college and still be perfectly fine.
When I thought all hope was lost, I came across these top-rated finds on Amazon, from innovative pillows to blackout curtains, that have completely transformed the quality of my sleep. These picks are also beloved by many reviewers, some of whom mention struggling with insomnia or just having an extremely difficult time falling asleep. If you're on the same boat, I'm here to throw you a lifebuoy of sleep essentials that will float you away to some oh-so-sweet dreams.
MZOO 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask
This contoured cup sleeping mask has 63,700+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it effectively blocks light while still allowing your eyes to blink freely. The mask is made of low-rebound memory foam that's soft and comfortable, and it features a fully adjustable buckle strap to fit different head circumferences.
One reviewer described this mask as "the perfect combination of softness and weight," writing, "As someone who struggles with getting a good night's sleep, I've tried my fair share of sleep masks. But none of them compare to this one! One of the first things I noticed about this mask is how incredibly soft it is. The fabric feels gentle against my skin, which is important for avoiding irritation and discomfort during the night. Additionally, the mask has just the right amount of weight to stay in place throughout the night, so I don't have to worry about it slipping or falling off. Another great feature about this mask is the adjustable strap. This ensures that the mask fits comfortably and securely on my head, without feeling too tight or too loose. I also appreciate that the mask blocks out all light, creating complete darkness for a truly restful night's sleep. I highly recommend it!"
Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine
If you live next to loud neighbors, traffic or otehr sounds that make it hard to get some peace and quiet, this white noise sound machine is about to be your new best friend. It has 42,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it includes 6 digitally recorded, relaxing sounds designed to mimic the natural environment. The machine is lightweight and compact, and it also includes an auto-off timer and volume controls.
According to one reviewer, "My Audiologist suggested that I should get a white noise machine to help with my tinnitus because my tinnitus keeps me from concentrating at work and it keeps me up at night and I might get 3 hours of sleep. I got this machine because it also had the other sounds. I like listening to the rain and the ocean sounds when I am relaxing in the tub. It features a timer of 15, 30, or 60 minutes. So far all of the timers work and after the set amount of time, the machine stops. It does not turn off by itself, but the noise is stopped. It does help with my tinnitus. I have noticed that it takes me less than an hour to get to sleep (sometimes only 30 minutes) and I am able to concentrate better at work."
Bigelow Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea, Caffeine-Free (20-Count, Pack of 6)
If you're struggling to catch some precious zzz's, a calming cup of tea with 15,500+ 5-star reviews on Amazon might be just what you need. Bigelow's Sweet Dreams herbal tea is made of a relaxing blend of comforting chamomile and mint, as well as soothing ingredients like hibiscus, rose blossoms and orange blossoms.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "This thing does miracles. Every night and especially when I need to fall asleep for a big day, I drink a cup of this tea and it knocks me right out in 30 minutes. I get some really good sleep from it too. A+++++++"
Maple Holistics Sleep Essential Oil Blend for Diffuser
This essential oil blend includes dreamy notes of lavender oil, chamomile oil, clary sage oil and ylang ylang oil to help promote soothing nighttime aromatherapy. Incorporate a few drops of this oil, which has 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviewes, into your diffuser, and let the warm, cozy scents fill your room.
According to one reviewer on Amazon, "My friend gave me this for Christmas to help with chronic insomnia and it has absolutely helped me to relax and sleep better! I was skeptical at first but one afternoon added it to my diffuser just to see what would happen. Lo and behold, within 30 minutes, I was sound asleep and napped for a good 4 hours, amazing! I was so happy to realize that I had gotten some good restful sleep and am on my second bottle now, I don't want to be without this on my carousel of oils that I use regularly. I love this product, it is amazing!!!"
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser
Speaking of which, if you're in need of a diffuser, this compact one checks all the boxes and more. It has over 82,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's available in 5 different colors/designs. It offers two misting modes that diseprse a comfortable stream of room-temperature mist, and you can switch between 7 soothing colors (with adjustable brightness).
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "The diffuser does a remarkable job at spreading the scents at good rate and density levels. I can turn it out and go to sleep like a baby since it is not noisy at all. Very quiet and discrete. Also, for those of you who don't like to turn off the lights, the light on it is dimmed at the perfect level to create a peaceful ambient. It is effortless to set up and get it going. And the size of it also makes it simple to pack and carry it with you everywhere you go!"
BedBand Bed Sheet Holder
If your precious sleepy time is ruffled by tangly bed sheets, these bed sheet holders with 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews are worth investing in. The BedBands work with all types of bedding, according to the brand, and they cordlock buttons that allow you to control the sheet tension.
According to one reviewer who called these bed sheet holders "sleep changing," "I don't normally write reviews on Amazon but this one called for it. I am a chronic rough sleeper, I toss and turn like a tumble dryer. Every morning my sheets would be up off the corner and bunched. I put these bad boys on and the fitted sheet hasn't moved at all. Easy to put on and once they are on you don't notice they are there except for the fact the sheets don't move. Would give many stars if I could."
Mellanni King Size Sheet Set
These soft, cooling bed sheets are an Amazon-shopper favorite, with over 247,800 5-star reviews. THey're moisture-wicking, breathable and silky to the touch, and the material is quick-drying and easy to spot clean as well.
One reviewer wrote that they love these sheets so much they bought them in multiple colors. They added, "These are not only the softest sheets I have ever owned but they wash well. I only wash with other sheets never with towels or clothes so they don't pill (not sure if they would or wouldn't. I don't wanna take any chances). I bought them in several colors and mix and match the pillowcases with the sheets to brighten up our beds. I highly recommend the sheets."
Bedsure Fleece Bed Blanket
Perhaps the cherry on top your bedtime needs is some extra coziness. Specifically, this plush fleece blanket that has over 112,300 5-star Amazon reviews and is available in 28 colors and 8 sizes. It's perfect by itself or as an extra sheet on cold nights, and it's also enhanced with premium microfiber for extra softness and fluffiness.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I purchased this throw blanket for myself. I have large windows in my home and the temperature has been brutally cold in the Winter. This is just perfect for me when I settle in for a movie in the evenings, or when it's a bit cold in the morning. This is my go to when I have coffee in the mornings, and when I'm done with the day and snuggled in the evenings. It's one of my favorite things in my home. 10/10 Very highly recommended."
Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket
On the topic of blankets, if you have yet to experience the magic that is a weight blanket, listen up, bestie. This weighted blanket has 20,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's made of super cozy fabric and non-toxic glass beads that evenly distribute weight so you feel like you're being hugged by a cloud as you fall asleep.
According to one Amazon reviewer who called this "a game changer for sleep," "I never thought I'd use a weighted blanket. The sound of it is to constricting. Oh contraire- it is a hug that you don't tire of and has been a game changer for my quality of sleep. Recently learned I've been dealing with PLMD and sleeping under this weighted blanket keeps all of my movements calm and still. Highly recommend."
Aura Cacia Relaxing Lavender Aromatherapy Mist
This relaxing aromatherapy mist has over 2,500 5-star Amazon reviews, and it combines 100% pure lavender and lavandin essential oils with water to make a simple, soothing room and body mist. The non-aerosol, aluminum cans are easily portable and can be stored in your car, by your bed or in your travel bag.
One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "What's not to love about relaxing lavender mist upon one's pillow?! It's a soothing scent that just helps me fall asleep peacefully despite my crazy anxious brain/ state of the world. Gotta admit, I thought I could replicate my own spray using their essential oils in a spray bottle but theirs just works &its easier. The spritzer never jams or fails, no stray drips or clogs. Makes a sweet gift for loved ones too."
Diva Stuff Pillow Mist
If acne struggles are preventing you from getting a good night's rest, this anti-bacterial pillow mist is formulated with a unique blend of natural ingredients that fight off acne-causing bacteria, according to the brand. In addition to disinfecting surfaces your skin comes into contact with, it includes skin-loving ingredients like witch hazel and relaxing scents of lavender and spearmint.
One reviewer on Amazon highlighted the effectiveness of this product, writing, "This stuff makes a huge difference in my skin. I've been making it a point to only sleep on a clean pillowcase with a clean face and hair, and I spray my pillow with this in the morning, and after my cat walks across my pillow. I have also started using a separate towel for drying my face than the one for my hair and body. Also another thing (which I've never thought of before) is I've stopped rubbing my face on my cat. I still am lazy about washing my face every single day (don't leave the house or wear makeup daily) but I always at least use toner a couple times if I skipped cleansing. There has been a HUGE difference in my skin. I used to be majorly broken out on the side of my face that I slept on, and my skin is so much more clear within a week. A couple larger pimples are still there, but they are smaller now."
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home
This compact air purifier has 34,400+ 5 star reviews on Amazon, and it uses a 3-stage filtration system to keep the air in your home smoke, dust, mold, pollen and more to help you breathe easier and sleep better. It's also whisper-quiet so you don't have to worry about rattling or loud humming noises, and it comes with an optional night light as well.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I can finally sleep at night without waking up sneezing, stuffy, runny nose. My allergies are horrible and this helps tremendously. The low setting is just enough white noise to sleep. I live out in the dry desert, so lots of dust from the farms and dirt roads. Defiantly will be purchasing another one, for the living/kitchen area."
Pharmedoc U-Shape Full Body Pillow
Yes, this is technically a pregnancy pillow, but hear me out. This U-shape, full-body pillow is so versatile and comfy that it's perfect for anyone who's looking for extra lounging and sleeping support. The contoured, wraparound design delivers comfort to your back, leg and hip, and it also features a detachable extension that can be used as its own full body pillow (or attached for extra back or belly support).
With over 58,300 5-star reviews on Amazon, this pillow is loved by many shoppers such as this one who wrote, "I love this pillow so much. I'm not pregnant, nor have I ever been pregnant. But I'm a hairdresser and I'm always having lower back pain from being on my feet all day. I purchased this TWO YEARS ago on prime day and it's still holding up great! Also, I'd like to add that I take the cover off weekly and wash it and it's still in great shape. Now I can never sleep without this pillow and I have to take it with me when I travel lol."
Belly Sleep Belly Pillow for Stomach & Back Sleeper
If you tend to sleep on your stomach but can never seem to find that perfect, comfortable position due to the shape of your pillow, I've got you. This slim Belly Sleep pillow features a contoured design that helps you maintain spinal alignment, reduce pressure points and support your neck, shoulders and back, according to the brand. Breathe easy and sleep peacefully with this ergonomic, cooling pillow.
According to one reviewer who called this pillow "life changing," "I have always had awful neck pain and have spent SO much money on pillows. The last thing I thought I needed was a flat pillow. It seems silly, right? People usually complain over their pillow going flat. Well, let me tell you that I had no idea how much of a differnece this would make. I have only had it one night, but I slept so good! I didnt wake up once to adjust my pillow. I barely even rolled over. I was able to put my whole head on the pillow, even in the center, and I could still breathe. I didnt even realize that was a problem before! I also sleep in a mix of side and belly sleeping, where I lay on my side but twist by body to where my stomach is facing the mattress? If that makes sense. Like the description says, its soft but also firm. I could literally feel my upper back relaxing when I layed down. Its the middle of the day and I still dont have any neck pain, which is rare. Im blown away and so happy ive finally found the perfect pillow. Also, I looked at all the other "similar" items listed, and to save you some time, the other ones arent as thin as this one and this one has the best overall reviews. I spent hours looking."
Osteo Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief
This cervical pillow with 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews is another great option for those who have trouble falling asleep due to neck pain. The unique, hollow center cradles your head to help maintain the natural cervical curve and alignment of the vertebrae in your neck, maintain good blood flow to your head and relieve muscle tension, according to the brand.
One shopper on Amazon wrote, "I haven't really had sleep issues in my life until the last year. I started to experience some neck pain and would find myself swapping between 3-4 pillows to try and find support for my neck, but not too much hard pressure on the back of my head. I also would wake up in the middle of the night due to too much pressure on the back of my head and would have a hard time falling back asleep. I purchased this pillow about 3 weeks ago and I've really seen a significant difference in my sleep. It gives me the right amount of neck support and the concave part of the pillow is so comforting to the back of my head. I've found that I'm able to fall asleep much faster due to finding a comfortable position easier. I would definitely recommend!"
Kimkoo Moist Heat Eye Compress
If eye fatigue or dry eyes are keeping you up at night, I can personally vouch that this moist heat eye compress is absolutely worth every penny. With over 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, this mask is filled with natural flaxseed that requires no additional water for heating up and features an adjustable, elasitc strap. The outer bag can also be removed and hand washed as needed.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "I absolutely love this product! I mainly got it because I was getting Lasik surgery and needed to use on my eyes before the surgery. I ended up using it more after the surgery and especially when I have headaches. I would pop it in the microwave for about 30 to 40 seconds and use it before bed. This would really put me to sleep faster than expected and alleviate any headache pains I had. Highly recommend!"
Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad
On a similar note, if your precious snooze time is troubled by menstrual cramps, sore muscles or body pain, this heating pad is here to provide fast-acting relief. It features an ergonomic LCD controller with 6 different settings, and it can be used for dry or moist heat therapy. The gentle, machine-washable microplus fabric is also super soft and comforting on your skin, and the pad has over 51,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
According to one shopper, "As someone who has trouble sleeping and getting enough sleep, this product helps a lot. I like to sleep with a heating pad and when I used my old pad, I would wake up every few hours to turn it back on. Also, I had some kidney pain a while back and this product was a GODSEND because I couldn't even walk without having pain, let alone laying down to sleep. After a few LONG minutes, the heat helped take the pain away and I was finally able to sleep."
Witshine Toilet Night Light
Imagine this scenario: You wake up in the middle of the night to answer nature's call, stumble half-awake into the bathroom, turned on the bathroom light that suddenly seems as bright as a dentist's office, and by the time you finish your business and burrow back into your bed, you're almost fully awake and have a hard time falling back asleep. If you can relate to this situation, this toilet night light with 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews may be exactly what you need. With 16 different colors that with adjustable brightness, this LED toilet light features a motion detection sensor so you don't have to fumble around to find the light switch.
One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "This has been a great addition to my bathroom! The motion sensor is sensitive enough my kitten can set it off, but with adjustable light brightness it doesn't wake my husband or I up when she does. I'm pregnant and up at least twice a night to use the restroom so having this light has improved my husbands sleep since I'm not turning lights on overnight. My sleep is better as well because I don't have to turn on lights and wake myself up more."
Linenspa 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
If you're looking for better sleep but don't want to switch out your entire mattress just yet, this mattress topper with 75,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews is ready to bring you personalized comfort. Available in a full range of sizes, it features a protective layer of gel-infused memory foam that helps align your spine and evenly disperses body weight to relieve pressure points while you sleep, according to the brand.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "I have an older pillow top mattress that was comfortable, but I still woke up with back pain. After doing a little research, I came across the reviews for this mattress. There's a reason it's rated so highly. This is THE BEST mattress topper I have ever slept on! I've purchased several toppers in the past, but they have either been too firm or too hot or came with a chemical smell I couldn't handle. It was easy to assemble the topper on the bed and took about a day to be full. There was no chemical smell, and the topper fit my queen mattress perfectly. I had back surgery several years ago and typically wake up with aches in my lower back. Not with this topper!! I'm able to comfortably fall asleep, stay asleep because I'm not too hot, and wake up with no back pain - ever. I've been using this topper for about a month now and get the same result night after night. If you're on the fence about this product, don't be. Just buy it. You won't regret it!"
NICETOWN Blackout Window Curtains for Bedroom
Hello darkness, my old friend. Available in 28 colors and a wide array of sizes, these heavy-duty blackout curtains have 36,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and are the perfect blend of stylish and functional. According to the brand, they're 85-99% light-blocking, thermal-insulated, soundproof and wrinkle-free.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I work the night shift, and I sleep in my comfy chair in the living room. These curtains blackout even the brightest sunlight, including the kind that bounces off of snow. There is a wee bit of light at the crack, but putting one curtain over the other on the inside edge solves this issue. I purchased curtain rods that curve at the ends so it places the curtain against the wall at the outer edges. As the photos show, they are the same color on the back and I crushed the material in my hand to show how soft the material is. The stitching is very good on all four curtain panels. They do not look cheap at all. I love them so much that I'm buying four windows' worth of Nicetown curtains of this type because I'm currently redecorating. I did a lot of searching, and for the price I couldn't find a better set of curtains."
—Originally published March 13, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. PT