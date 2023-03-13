20 Amazon Products To Help You Fall Asleep If Counting Sheep Just Doesn't Cut It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I love sleep. I love being at home, curled up on my bed in mountains of my coziest blankets and getting a good night's rest. As I've gotten older, I've increasingly realized that if I don't get at least 8 hours of sleep, I'm only able to function at half-capacity the next day— I can't fathom how I used to pull multiple (non-consecutive) all-nighters back in my freshman year of college and still be perfectly fine.

My love of sleep and early bedtimes has gotten to the point where my friends regularly send memes in our group chat of me going MIA and being virtually unreachable as soon as the clock hits 8 p.m. The thing is, my Cinderella story of sleep hasn't always had a happily ever after. In fact, I used to struggle heavily with catching my much-needed zzz's, and I've tried almost every solution the internet has to offer, from guided meditations to bedtime story audios and melatonin gummies. And yet, I would find myself lying awake at the wee hours of the morning, fruitlessly counting imaginative sheep.

When I thought all hope was lost, I came across these top-rated finds on Amazon, from innovative pillows to blackout curtains, that have completely transformed the quality of my sleep. These picks are also beloved by many reviewers, some of whom mention struggling with insomnia or just having an extremely difficult time falling asleep. If you're on the same boat, I'm here to throw you a lifebuoy of sleep essentials that will float you away to some oh-so-sweet dreams.