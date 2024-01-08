You're Gonna Love Our The Last of Us Gift Guide for a Long Long Time

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Watching The Last of Us was an emotional journey for both the characters, viewers, and anyone who's been a fan since the video game debuted. There were lots of ups and downs and unfortunately, we fell in love with and lost so many endearing characters along the way. While we aren't sure exactly when we're getting season two of HBO's hit drama, that doesn't mean that you can't show the world just how much of a fan you really are. So, as you patiently (and sadly) wait for an announcement on when we can look forward to another season, you can ease the pain by shopping these gift picks in honor of Joel, Ellie, and the rest of your favorites. We found everything from mugs and candles to shirts and greeting cards that honor The Last of Us.
Look For The Light Doormat
There's no better way to greet your guests than with this doormat.
Ellie's Tattoo | The Last of Us II Inspired Clear Phone Case
Longtime fans of the video game recognize Ellie's tattoo on this phone case.
Pedro Pascal Celebrity Prayer Candle
No need to explain this one.
TLOU Endure & Survive with Firefly logo on back Zip-Up Hoodie
You just found your new favorite zip-up.
The Last Of Us Clicker Anniversary Valentine Card + Envelope
This is a great card for an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or a birthday for a fellow fan.
Bill and Frank Strawberry Shirt
Celebrate Bill and Frank's love story with these sweet shirts.
Bill and Frank’s Strawberry Patch Scented Soy Wax Hand Poured into Yellow Tin - The Last of Us
And, of course, there's a strawberry candle inspired by the endearing fictional couple.
Pedro Pascal Pillow
Get cozy with this super soft throw pillow inspired by everyone's favorite protagonist.
The Last of Us Card
It doesn't get any sweeter than this reference to Frank and Bill's romance.
Pedro Pascal Birthday Card
This is a birthday card that The Last of Us fans will appreciate.
The Last Of Us Mug
Gift this mug to the Bill to your Frank.
The Last of Us Inspired Mug
Start your morning with a warm beverage in this clicker mug.
The Last of Us Backpack- Ellie Messenger Bag
Channel your inner Ellie with this backpack.
The Last Of Us Original Soundtrack
This double vinyl record contains the original scores created by Gustavo Santaolalla for the video game.
In the mood for some more TV-inspired shopping? Check out our Succession gift guide.
—Originally published March 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM PT.