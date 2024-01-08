Update!

You're Gonna Love Our The Last of Us Gift Guide for a Long Long Time

Honor the show and the video game with these gift picks.

By Marenah Dobin, Alexa Vazquez Jan 08, 2024 5:00 AMTags
Shop - the last of us gift guide - hero imageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Etsy, Amazon

Watching The Last of Us was an emotional journey for both the characters, viewers, and anyone who's been a fan since the video game debuted. There were lots of ups and downs and unfortunately, we fell in love with and lost so many endearing characters along the way. While we aren't sure exactly when we're getting season two of HBO's hit drama, that doesn't mean that you can't show the world just how much of a fan you really are. So, as you patiently (and sadly) wait for an announcement on when we can look forward to another season, you can ease the pain by shopping these gift picks in honor of Joel, Ellie, and the rest of your favorites. We found everything from mugs and candles to shirts and greeting cards that honor The Last of Us.

Look For The Light Doormat

There's no better way to greet your guests than with this doormat

$24.92
$14.95
Etsy

Ellie's Tattoo | The Last of Us II Inspired Clear Phone Case

Longtime fans of the video game recognize Ellie's tattoo on this phone case.

$18
Etsy

Pedro Pascal Celebrity Prayer Candle

No need to explain this one.

$24.95
Amazon
TLOU Endure & Survive with Firefly logo on back Zip-Up Hoodie

You just found your new favorite zip-up.

$43.32
Etsy

The Last Of Us Clicker Anniversary Valentine Card + Envelope

This is a great card for an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or a birthday for a fellow fan.

$3.96
Etsy

Bill and Frank Strawberry Shirt

Celebrate Bill and Frank's love story with these sweet shirts.

$23.49
$19.97
Etsy

Bill and Frank’s Strawberry Patch Scented Soy Wax Hand Poured into Yellow Tin - The Last of Us

And, of course, there's a strawberry candle inspired by the endearing fictional couple.

$22.99
Etsy

Pedro Pascal Pillow

Get cozy with this super soft throw pillow inspired by everyone's favorite protagonist.

$21.12
Etsy

The Last of Us Card

It doesn't get any sweeter than this reference to Frank and Bill's romance.

$5
Etsy

Pedro Pascal Birthday Card

This is a birthday card that The Last of Us fans will appreciate.

$4.46
Etsy

The Last Of Us Mug

Gift this mug to the Bill to your Frank.

$14.99
Etsy

The Last of Us Inspired Mug

Start your morning with a warm beverage in this clicker mug

$19.95
Amazon

The Last of Us Backpack- Ellie Messenger Bag

Channel your inner Ellie with this backpack.

$59.74
$40.14
Amazon

The Last Of Us Original Soundtrack

This double vinyl record contains the original scores created by Gustavo Santaolalla for the video game.

$47.98
$42.36
Amazon

—Originally published March 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM PT.