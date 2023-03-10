18 Top-Rated Travel Finds That Will Make Economy Feel Like First Class

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want a luxury travel experience, but it's not in your budget, don't distress. There are a lot of affordable things you can do to feel like a first class traveler, even if you're sitting in the last row of the plane. It's all about what you pack.

Turn the airplane headphone jack into a Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter, which means you can pair your favorite wireless headphones with the in-flight entertainment. If you want to watch TV or movies on your phone, attach it to the seat in front of you with this mount. Hydrate your skin with these moisturizing under-eye gels. Sleep in comfort when you use this adjustable neck pillow.

You can turn any flight into an enjoyable experience if you plan ahead. Here are some shopping suggestions to elevate your next travel day.