18 Top-Rated Travel Finds That Will Make Economy Feel Like First Class

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want a luxury travel experience, but it's not in your budget, don't distress. There are a lot of affordable things you can do to feel like a first class traveler, even if you're sitting in the last row of the plane. It's all about what you pack.
Turn the airplane headphone jack into a Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter, which means you can pair your favorite wireless headphones with the in-flight entertainment. If you want to watch TV or movies on your phone, attach it to the seat in front of you with this mount. Hydrate your skin with these moisturizing under-eye gels. Sleep in comfort when you use this adjustable neck pillow.
You can turn any flight into an enjoyable experience if you plan ahead. Here are some shopping suggestions to elevate your next travel day.
Travel Must-Haves
Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount
Enjoy a relaxing TV-watching experience when you attach your phone to this mount. It has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter/ Receiver for up to 2 AirPods /Wireless Headphones;
If you usually rock wireless headphones, this is a must-have for planes. Plug this in the headphone jack and you can pair your wireless headphones with the airplane TV screen. These are also useful if you want to connect to the TV at the gym. This gadget has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask- Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Undereye Bags, Wrinkles (24 Pairs)
Planes can be super harsh on your skin. Get ahead of the game and wear these hydrating under-eye gels during your flight. They come in three colors and they're so refreshing. They have 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Louise Maelys Store Folding Mini Pocket Hair Comb with Mirror Travel Set
You'll always have great hair when you're on the go if you have this folding brush/mirror in your bag. It's available in eight different colors, so you can pick your favorite!
BCOZZY Neck Pillow for Travel Provides Double Support to The Head, Neck, and Chin in Any Sleeping Position
No more discomfort on flights. Adjust this pillow to fit your needs so you can actually rest on a long flight. There are 12 colors and five sizes to choose from. This pillow has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Blotting Paper- 100 Sheets
Combat sweat and oil with these best-selling blotting sheets. They rapidly absorb excess oils and help control shine without any messy powder. More than 11,700+ Amazon customers gave these a 5-star review.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth. These come in clutch when you can't get to a sink or if you just don't feel like leaving your seat on a flight.
These disposable toothbrushes have 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
myCharge Portable Charger for iPhone – Hub 10050 mAh Internal Battery Built in Cable (Lightning, Micro USB)
This is my go-to charger when I'm out and about. I've been using it since 2016 and it's never let me down. It has built-in cords for an iPhone and a micro USB. You can also plug your own cord into another slot. You can't let your phone die during a travel day. This is an absolute must-have. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
THE COMFY Original- Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank, One Size Fits All
This is part-blanket, part-hoodie, and all comfort. It doesn't get any cozier than this Shark Tank favorite. It comes in many colors and has 82,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow - Premium Soft 2 in 1 Airplane Blanket with Soft Bag Pillowcase
This two-in-one set was made for travel. Carry your blanket in the zip-up pouch and you can use that as a pillow. It comes in several colors and has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Sherpa Sweater Coat
If you want to look nice on the flight and feel comfortable, this sweater looks polished and it's as cozy as a robe. It's perfect for travel. There are 26 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 2XL. This sweater has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ZGGCD 3D Sleep Mask
THIS mask is everything. Its 3D shape is perfect to block out the light. This silky material is really gentle on my skin too. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. I sleep with this every night, so, of course I'm going to bring it on a plane.
FlyItem USB Mini Portable Fans
The lack of air circulation on planes is far from comfortable. Bring your own ventilation with this mini handheld air conditioner. I bring this everywhere I go and use it every day. I could not be more obsessed. It's also available in black. This fan has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
Here's another fan that I love. This one is hand-free. Just put it on your neck and let it do its thing. I have super long hair and I was scared it would get tangled, but that's never happened with this neck fan. It comes in a handful of colors and it has 21,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FYY Electronic Organizer
Keeping track of your chargers is essential for travel (and in general). Keep your electronics organized with this waterproof carrying case. It comes in many colors and has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MOON Teeth Whitening Strips, 28 Treatments, 56 Count
If you want to prep for your trip on the flight, these teeth whitening strips are a cool way to get glam. They dissolve on their own within 15 minutes and they're pretty thin, so you can still talk clearly with them in. You can even wear them before you fall asleep.
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper
These UGGs have all the comfort of a slipper and the durability of a shoe thanks to its rubber sole. These are the perfect shoes to wear indoors, outdoors, and on a flight. Get comfy, you deserve it. These slides have 31,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in many colors.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Hydration is key on a flight. This lip balm will prevent your lips from getting chapped and keep them hydrated beyond your travels. The Laneige Lip Glowy Balm comes in a few scents and has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.