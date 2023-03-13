John Travolta's Emotional Oscars 2023 Nod to Olivia Newton-John Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

John Travolta will forever remain hopelessly devoted to his late Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John.

The actor was visibly emotional while introducing the "In Memoriam" segment at the 2023 Oscars on March 10. Standing on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Travolta's eyes began welling up as he told the crowd, "In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living and, sometimes, getting to do it with people that we come to love."

He continued, "Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community in this past year, it is only fitting that we celebrate those we've lost who dedicated their lives to their craft."

Acknowledging their "immeasurable contributions," Travolta went on to praise how "each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us."

Choking back tears, Travolta then gave a subtle nod to Newton-John—who passed away in August 2022 at the age of 73—by referencing the late actress' Grease tune "Hopelessly Devoted To You."