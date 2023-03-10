Inside the Aftermath of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Academy Adds Oscars "Crisis Team" After Will Smith Slap

Just when you thought it was safe to think about the upcoming 2023 Oscars and not think about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock last year...

Kidding.

Aside from, maybe, this year's nominees, no one isn't thinking about it. Host Jimmy Kimmel has been asked what he'll do if something comparable happens at the March 12 ceremony, and he told The Hollywood Reporter it would be "ridiculous not to mention it."

Because as Rock himself just reminded in his live March 4 Netflix standup special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, that s--t still stings.

But even though Rock devoting the last 10 minutes of his show to the Smith drama (which also inspired the title) might indicate some hard feelings, it was the Oscars that needed every second of this past year to heal.

The 2022 Oscars were more than halfway over when Rock took the stage to present the winner of Best Documentary (shout-out again to winner Questlove, a man who was denied the full spotlight).