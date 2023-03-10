7 Hacks To Prevent Razor Burn and Get a Perfectly Smooth Shave

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hair removal consumes much more time than I'd like to admit. Dealing with post-hair removal maintenance is another battle. Razor burn is annoying, but if you're diligent with your routine you can stop it from happening.
Don't put off shaving your legs, bikini area, or underarms just because you loathe razor burn. All you need to do is have an efficient plan for shave preparation, post-shave care, and, of course, the act of shaving itself. It sounds much more complicated than it actually is.
Here are the products that I recommend. A lot of these are great because they serve more than one function, which makes the purchase more worthwhile, in my opinion.
Exfoliate
Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitt
If you exfoliate before you shave, your razor has a much smoother surface to glide across. A smoother surface means it's less likely that you'll irritate your skin. This exfoliating mitt is grossly satisfying. When you see all of the dead skin coming off. If you love the sensation of pulling off a pore strip, you'll enjoy using this exfoliating mitt, for sure.
When you get in the shower, enjoy the warm water for about five minutes. Do not put any soap on your body yet. You want to create friction, which is tough with smooth, oily body washes and soaps. After about five minutes, use that exfoliating mitt all over your body and the dead skin will start falling off.
This exfoliating mitt has 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is also a must-have to get rid of self-tanner or leftover spray tans.
GiGi No Bump Body Scrub with Salicylic Acid, Prevents Ingrown Hair & Razor Burns, Exfoliates and Unclogs Pores, Ideal for Men and Women
If you want to use a scrub instead of a mitt, here's a great one to slough off dead skin. I recommend waiting until you're in the shower for at least five minutes so your pores are more open.
This scrub has salicylic acid and it's formulated with the intent to prevent ingrown hairs, razor burns, and clogged pores, per the brand. It has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Use a Shave Gel
Bikini Zone Anti-Bumps Shave Gel- Close Shave w/ No Bumps, Irritation, or Ingrown Hairs
You never ever want to shave dry skin. That's a disaster every time. I prefer to use a transparent gel on wet skin instead of shaving cream because the area will always be visible. With thick shaving creams, it can be hard for me to see what I'm doing and I might make a mistake. This has been a go-to for me since 2020. It's affordable and a little bit of product goes a long way.
Get a Good Razor
Joy Razors for Women, 1 Handle, 4 Razor Blade Refills
You want a fresh, sharp razor to get the job done and prevent irritation. These are my favorite razors. I've been using them since 2019 after trying many, I haven't gone back. This one feels comfortable gliding against my skin and it's very effective for hair removal and I can get a super close shave. You can buy this start kit, keep the handle, and just buy the refills when you need. It has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Post-Shave Care
Tend Skin Womens AfterShave/Post Waxing Solution for Ingrown Hair, Razor Bumps and Razor Burn
Post-shave care is just as important as shave preparation. What you do immediately after you shave can make a big difference. Prevent ingrown hairs and bumps with this solution that's great to use after you shave. Taking care of your skin in between shaving is a definite must. This solution is a miracle worker, in my personal experience. It has 36,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. I've used it on my legs, underarm area, and bikini area.
Moisturize
Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion
Moisturizing the skin regularly is vital in between shave sessions. Hydrated skin makes shaving much easier and less irritating. This lotion is an affordable find with 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Treat Razor Burn
Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster Pads
Of course, the ideal situation is to prevent razor burn. However, if you want to be prepared in case razor burn does occur, these pre-soaked pads are great to calm down already-irritated skin. They smooth your skin, get rid of the bumps and ingrown hairs, and unlike other similar products, these don't sting or cause additional irritation. These are also great to have on hand after waxing. Those post-bikini wax ingrown hairs are no joke.
