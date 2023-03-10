7 Hacks To Prevent Razor Burn and Get a Perfectly Smooth Shave

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hair removal consumes much more time than I'd like to admit. Dealing with post-hair removal maintenance is another battle. Razor burn is annoying, but if you're diligent with your routine you can stop it from happening.

Don't put off shaving your legs, bikini area, or underarms just because you loathe razor burn. All you need to do is have an efficient plan for shave preparation, post-shave care, and, of course, the act of shaving itself. It sounds much more complicated than it actually is.

Here are the products that I recommend. A lot of these are great because they serve more than one function, which makes the purchase more worthwhile, in my opinion.