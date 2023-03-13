Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Emma Watson Is the Belle of the Ball During Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Oscars 2023 Party

Emma Watson made her first red carpet appearance in five months, attending the 2023 Oscars viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in sharp style. See her starry look.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 13, 2023 1:20 AM
Watch: Emma Watson & Tom Felton Address ROMANCE Rumors

Emma Watson basically said "Accio Oscars."

The Harry Potter alum made her first red carpet appearance in five months, stepping out at the 2023 Oscars viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation on March 12. Emma was a beauty in an off-the-shoulder, semi-sheer black gown, while carrying a sparkling clutch and showing off a glimmering necklace.

The 32-year-old was joined at the charity event by Heidi Klum, Maren Morris and more stars who came out to support Elton John and husband David Furnish for the 31st annual bash, held at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The party marked a rare red carpet outing for Emma, who last attended Oscars festivities in 2018 at the Vanity Fair after-party (she previously accepted an invite inside the Academy Awards in 2014).

And although her most recent feature film, Little Women, was nearly four years ago, don't worry: She shut down rumors in 2021 that her career had gone fully "dormant."

She has since ventured into another area of filmmaking by making her directorial debut with Prada's beauty campaign for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance last summer. While starring in the short film, Emma even revived her iconic pixie cut, which she again rocked at the fragrance launch party in October, along with a business-chic ensemble. 

Emma—who hasn't posted on social media in nearly three months—has previously emphasized how much she values her time out of the spotlight, noting in 2017, "The story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I've been so passionate about having a private identity."

"When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl," she told Interview magazine. "Not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

So, lately, the Beauty and the Beast star has been enjoying time out of the public eye, along with her rumored boyfriend Brandon Green, who the actress reportedly began dating following her split from Leo Robinton. Emma and Brandon, the son of billionaire Sir Philip Green, set off for an Italian vacation last summer, including a stroll and a water taxi cruise in Venice, Italy. 

But the latest stop on her world tour? The red carpet. 

Keep reading to see Emma's glamorous look and more stars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Emma Watson
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Brooke Shields
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Sabrina Impacciatore
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Imaan Hammam
JC Olivera/WireImage
Tim Allen & Jane Allen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Soo Joo Park
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Donatella Versace
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Evan Mock
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Maggie Rogers
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Melissa Etheridge & Sophia Bush
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Eric McCormack & Janet Holden
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jennifer HuYoung & JC Chasez
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tan France, Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Eric White & Patricia Arquette
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Christina Hendricks
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Chloe Kim
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
William Abadie
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Colton Haynes
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Chris Colfer
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lucien Laviscount
