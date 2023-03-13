Emma Watson Is the Belle of the Ball During Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Oscars 2023 Party

Watch : Emma Watson & Tom Felton Address ROMANCE Rumors

Emma Watson basically said "Accio Oscars."

The Harry Potter alum made her first red carpet appearance in five months, stepping out at the 2023 Oscars viewing party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation on March 12. Emma was a beauty in an off-the-shoulder, semi-sheer black gown, while carrying a sparkling clutch and showing off a glimmering necklace.

The 32-year-old was joined at the charity event by Heidi Klum, Maren Morris and more stars who came out to support Elton John and husband David Furnish for the 31st annual bash, held at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The party marked a rare red carpet outing for Emma, who last attended Oscars festivities in 2018 at the Vanity Fair after-party (she previously accepted an invite inside the Academy Awards in 2014).

And although her most recent feature film, Little Women, was nearly four years ago, don't worry: She shut down rumors in 2021 that her career had gone fully "dormant."

She has since ventured into another area of filmmaking by making her directorial debut with Prada's beauty campaign for the Prada Paradoxe fragrance last summer. While starring in the short film, Emma even revived her iconic pixie cut, which she again rocked at the fragrance launch party in October, along with a business-chic ensemble.