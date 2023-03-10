Digging Daisy Jones & The Six's '70s Style? Amazon's Epic Collection Is the Vibe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no time quite like the present to embrace the fashion and music scene of the '70s, thanks to Amazon Studio's latest hit series Daisy Jones & The Six. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel, you can stream the show on Amazon Prime Video and watch as it embodies all things '70s rock culture through the rise and fall of a dynamic band, from the tunes all the way to the fashion. From edgy leather jackets, flowing midi skirts, knee-high boots, fringe, faux fur and more, the '70s fashion in the series is seriously show-stopping.
If you're as obsessed with the looks from Daisy Jones & The Six as we are, we have some groovy news for you. You can shop all of the iconic looks influenced by the wardrobes of Daisy, Karen, Camila and Billy with Amazon's collection of vintage-inspired fashion, beauty and more. From faux suede fringe jackets and oversized faux fur coats to the Levi's denim halter top inspired from Daisy's look in the second episode of the series, Amazon's curation of '70s-inspired clothing and accessories is all you need to recreate your favorite character's outfits.
Continue below to shop all our favorite Daisy Jones & The Six-inspired fashion finds from Amazon that will have you feeling like "the somebody."
Levi's Women's Daisy Denim Halter Top
Channel ultimate Daisy energy with this Levi's denim halter top. She wore a similar look in episode two of the series, and looked so groovy doing it. The top embodies '70s SoCal cool, which is what Daisy Jones & The Six is all about!
BOMAI Women Western Oval Concho Chain Belt
This retro, Western-inspired oval chain belt is the perfect '70s-inspired look to add to your wardrobe. Drape it over flowy dresses, micro-mini skirts, low-rise bell-bottom jeans and more.
RomanticDesign Women's Long Lapel Faux Fur Jacket
Daisy's entire character is show-stopping, from her voice and musical talent to her outfits. This long lapel faux fur jacket has the empowered, chic vibe that Daisy would totally approve of.
Free People Women's Love Letter Cami
This Free People cami has that Daisy-esque feminine flair that we know and love. It has thick straps, a lightweight fabric and pretty floral print. Pair it with some low-waisted trousers, corduroy pants, sweeping maxi skirts and more.
Levi's Women's Tuli Denim Mini Dress
Denim is a defining staple of the '70s, and it's ever-present in the Daisy Jones series. This denim mini dress has buttons that go all the way down the front and an adjustable buckle in the back for a fitted, flattering look. Pair it with a baby tee or long-sleeve top and some sneakers for a comfy,
ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Floral Printed Maxi Dress
This floral maxi dress has the easy-going, bohemian vibe of Camila. The print is super eye-catching and vibrant, which Camila would definitely approve of.
Bellivera Women's Pea Coat
This stunning faux fur pea coat has Camila written all over it. It's a super cool and chic outerwear piece for under $100 that you can pair with maxi skirts, dresses, denim jeans and more.
Free People Women's Sequin Shirtee
We can practically see Karen jamming out on the keyboard in this sequin button-down shirt. It has the perfect amount of bling and a flattering ruched fit. Pair it with low-rise pants, a flowing maxi skirt and more.
The Drop Women's @Lisadnyc Vegan Leather Long Shirt Jacket
This leather long shirt jacket looks like it came straight out of Karen's wardrobe. Her edgy style filled with leather and metallic pieces matches her ultra-cool aura, and this vegan leather button-down will get you on her level.
[BLANKNYC] Faux Suede Fringe Shirt Jacket
Fringe is an essential component to '70s fashion, and this faux suede fringe jacket is the perfect way to channel the trend.
Ray-Ban Women's RB2299 Lady BuRBank Cat Eye Sunglasses
Say hello to your new favorite pair of vintage-inspired sunnies. These Ray-Ban shades are super cool, and you'll definitely feel like a rockstar wearing them.
YOUR SMILE Silk Feeling Scarf
Nothing screams '70s quite like a vibrant silk scarf that you can wrap around your hair or wear tied around your neck. This one for $9 is super chic, and that rich orange shade is super eye-catching.
DREAM PAIRS Womens Cowboy Boots
These Western style black cowboy boots are a timeless look that dominated the Daisy Jones set. The shoe trend took over the '70s, and we're glad it's back.
Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel
If you can't get enough of the Prime Studios series and have yet to read the novel it's based on by Taylor Jenkins Reid, pick up a copy from Amazon. You can listen to it for free with your Audible trial, or make it old school and go with the paperback edition.
Aurora (Amazon Exclusive Translucent Yellow Vinyl)
Not only can you shop Daisy Jones-inspired fashion from Amazon, but you can also get the Aurora vinyl. Blast it on your record player while reading Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel, writing your own music, getting ready or doing literally anything else.
Can't get enough of Daisy Jones & The Six? Listen to Sam Claflin and Riley Keough discuss their characters' 1970s style.