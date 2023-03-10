Digging Daisy Jones & The Six's '70s Style? Amazon's Epic Collection Is the Vibe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no time quite like the present to embrace the fashion and music scene of the '70s, thanks to Amazon Studio's latest hit series Daisy Jones & The Six. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel, you can stream the show on Amazon Prime Video and watch as it embodies all things '70s rock culture through the rise and fall of a dynamic band, from the tunes all the way to the fashion. From edgy leather jackets, flowing midi skirts, knee-high boots, fringe, faux fur and more, the '70s fashion in the series is seriously show-stopping.

If you're as obsessed with the looks from Daisy Jones & The Six as we are, we have some groovy news for you. You can shop all of the iconic looks influenced by the wardrobes of Daisy, Karen, Camila and Billy with Amazon's collection of vintage-inspired fashion, beauty and more. From faux suede fringe jackets and oversized faux fur coats to the Levi's denim halter top inspired from Daisy's look in the second episode of the series, Amazon's curation of '70s-inspired clothing and accessories is all you need to recreate your favorite character's outfits.

Continue below to shop all our favorite Daisy Jones & The Six-inspired fashion finds from Amazon that will have you feeling like "the somebody."