The MixtapE! Presents Tim McGraw, Becky G, Maluma and More New Music Musts

Watch : Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Ain't nothing in the whole wide world like new Tim McGraw music.

The country singer teased his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only by releasing its title track on March 10.

"For me, this song is so positive and life affirming," he wrote on Instagram. "I hope it can be a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted."