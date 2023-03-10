The MixtapE! Presents Tim McGraw, Becky G, Maluma and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Ain't nothing in the whole wide world like new Tim McGraw music.
The country singer teased his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only by releasing its title track on March 10.
"For me, this song is so positive and life affirming," he wrote on Instagram. "I hope it can be a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted."
On this New Music Friday, there are plenty of artists we aren't taking for granted. Keep scrolling to enjoy the newest releases from Becky G, Calvin Harris and more hitmakers.
Maluma—"La Reina"
In celebration of International Women's Day on March 9, the Colombia singer paid homage to a diverse group of women in his new song. As their stories are showcased throughout the track's official music video, Maluma hopes to celebrate the beauty of being different, strong and true to yourself.
Tim McGraw—"Standing Room Only"
In the title track from his upcoming studio album, the country singer takes an introspective look at the life he wants to live. "It isn't about the funeral or the procession, it's about how we live in the here and now," Tim said. "For me, it's a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it's a reminder to give back and be there for others."
Becky G feat. OMEGA—"Arranca"
The Mexican-American reggaetón singer is dabbling in mambo and merengue with her newest collaboration. "What are you doing? Why are you calling? / Without me, you're not having such a great time," she sings via translation in the chorus. "Your fake love won't hurt me another summer / Put on your tires and take off to hell."
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding—"Miracle"
Before performing at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., in April 2023, the DJ and record producer is embracing a more uptempo sound with his new collaboration alongside a close friend. "One of my likes is an Ellie Goulding angelic vocal," Calvin told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 March 10. "Ellie can do a lot of different things. For me, this is my absolute favorite thing that she does and only she can do it."
Phillip Phillips—"Love Come Back To Me"
American Idol's season 11 winner is giving fans another preview of his forthcoming summer album with a heartfelt track. "The song is for everyone who is struggling with whatever is on their mind day and night," Philip said. "If you're not feeling good enough, or when life doesn't seem it will ease up; just begging for a better day than the one you just had. It will get better. Don't give up. I hear you and see you."
King x Nick Jonas—"Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)"
The romantic pop ballad is getting a brand-new English verse thanks to one of the Jonas Brothers. From invigorating drum machines to traditional Indian instruments, there's a lot to admire about this collaboration. "My love for India extends to its music," Nick said. "Collaborating with King on his massive hit, ‘Maan Meri Jaan' is an honor."
Nicki Nicole—"NO voy a llorar :')"
The 22-year-old singer provides a personal and mature new track from her next chapter. In less than 20 hours, the song has earned a whopping 708,000 views on YouTube proving fans can't wait for more.
Smokey Robinson—"How You Make Me Feel"
Start the weekend off with a traditional and timeless R&B love song from an artist who has been providing hits for nearly 60 years. After a quick listen, you'll quickly hear the Smokey music fans have come to know and love today.
Landon Parker—"Your Baby Girl"
In celebration of his second wedding anniversary, the rising country star released a heartfelt tune that celebrates a father's love for his daughter. While the message was intended as a tribute to Landon's wife McKenzie and her dad, it's a theme he has now come to know personally thanks to his 13-month-old daughter, Lainey.
Happy listening!