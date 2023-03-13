Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Her Flowers to Everyone, Everywhere During Oscars 2023 Speech

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis' Husband Offered Her Breakfast to Get Oscar Ready

And the 2023 Oscar goes to...

Jamie Lee Curtis, who earned her first-ever Academy Award nomination this year, couldn't hold back the tears after Ariana DeBose announced that she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once. (See the complete list of winners here.)

"I have 45 seconds and I promised Janet Yang [the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] I would do it well because I'm a good girl," Jamie began her speech during the March 12 ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people."

Jamie then gave her flowers to the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All At Once, as well as those in her inner circle.

"We just won an Oscar," she proclaimed. "To my dream team, my agent Rick Kurtzman, Heidi Schafer, Jane Ross, we just won an Oscar."