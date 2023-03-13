Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Her Flowers to Everyone, Everywhere During Oscars 2023 Speech

Everything Everywhere All At Once's Jamie Lee Curtis took home her first-ever Oscars for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Read her impassioned speech below.

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis' Husband Offered Her Breakfast to Get Oscar Ready

And the 2023 Oscar goes to...

Jamie Lee Curtis, who earned her first-ever Academy Award nomination this year, couldn't hold back the tears after Ariana DeBose announced that she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once. (See the complete list of winners here.)

"I have 45 seconds and I promised Janet Yang [the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] I would do it well because I'm a good girl," Jamie began her speech during the March 12 ceremony at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself but I am not, I am hundreds of people."

Jamie then gave her flowers to the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All At Once, as well as those in her inner circle.

"We just won an Oscar," she proclaimed. "To my dream team, my agent Rick Kurtzman, Heidi Schafer, Jane Ross, we just won an Oscar."

She continued, "To my family, my beautiful husband, Christopher Guest. Our daughters, Annie and Ruby. My sister Kelly, we just won an Oscar."

Jamie then collectively thanked anyone and everyone who has supported the genre of movies she's made over the years, gushing, "We just won an Oscar together!"

Before bowing out, Jamie concluded her acceptance speech with an emotional message to her parents, Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh

"My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," she shared with tears in her eyes, "I just won an Oscar."

The Halloween actress was nominated alongside fellow Everything Everything All At Once co-star Stephanie Hsu (a first-time nominee), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela BassettThe Whale's Hong Chau (also a first-time nominee) and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon

To see all of the Oscars 2023 winners, keep scrolling.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
WINNER: Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
WINNER: The Whale

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

