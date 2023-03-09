Cole Sprouse Recalls Not So Suite First Time Having Sex at 14

Watch : Cole Sprouse Says Split From Lili Reinhart Did "Damage"

Cole Sprouse is baring it all.

The Riverdale recently recounted losing his virginity as a teenager, noting that the story behind his first sexual experience said "so much" about him.

"I was 14 when I lost my virginity, so this is still bowl-cut guy," Cole, now 30, recalled on the Call Her Daddy podcast March 8. "I was on a family trip in Florida, and I met this girl who was older, so that's already dubious. The first night we kind of made out, the second night—this makes me nervous, it's so cringey—I, like, knocked on her hotel door."

Soon after the duo made their way to the beach where Cole pulled a move that he says his twin brother Dylan Sprouse has never let him live down.

"I looked at her, and I was like, ‘So, are you like DTF?'" he revealed. "She goes, ‘What?' And I go, ‘You know, down to f--k?' I was 14."