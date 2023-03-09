Cole Sprouse Recalls Not So Suite First Time Having Sex at 14

Cole Sprouse is baring it all.
The Riverdale recently recounted losing his virginity as a teenager, noting that the story behind his first sexual experience said "so much" about him.
"I was 14 when I lost my virginity, so this is still bowl-cut guy," Cole, now 30, recalled on the Call Her Daddy podcast March 8. "I was on a family trip in Florida, and I met this girl who was older, so that's already dubious. The first night we kind of made out, the second night—this makes me nervous, it's so cringey—I, like, knocked on her hotel door."
Soon after the duo made their way to the beach where Cole pulled a move that he says his twin brother Dylan Sprouse has never let him live down.
"I looked at her, and I was like, ‘So, are you like DTF?'" he revealed. "She goes, ‘What?' And I go, ‘You know, down to f--k?' I was 14."
When his date answered, "Sure," the Five Feet Apart actor issued a quick warning to his brother and friend Charlie, who was accompanying them on the trip, to vacate their shared room.
"We were all staying in the same hotel room because we were f--king 14," he recalled. "I was like, ‘Dude, you gotta get out of the room, man. I've got a girl coming over."
However, this plea for space brought its own set of issues for Dylan and Charlie, who Cole and his date ran into on the way back to their room.
"We pass each other, my brother looks at me and goes, ‘What the f--k are we supposed to do?' I looked at him, and I said another line that he's never forgiven me for," he shared. "I was like, ‘I dunno, go play chess or something.'"
And the event itself ended up being a bit anticlimactic. Cole said he "lasted about 20 seconds," and ultimately "ended up regretting that experience a little bit because I hadn't made it special at all."
However, it did lead to a valuable life lesson for the actor when it comes to romance.
"After that, I became truly a serial monogamist," the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum said. "I went from long-term relationship to long-term relationship."
Among those relationships include his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, who Cole dated for three years until their 2020 split. He told host Alex Cooper that although working together on the CW show was "really hard" for the pair after the split, they are now in a good place.
"We're good friends now, which is awesome," Cole—who is now dating Ari Fournier—said. "We work really well together now."