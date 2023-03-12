Angela Bassett, Cara Delevingne and More Best Dressed Stars at the Oscars 2023

From Elizabeth Olsen to Jamie Lee Curtis, see all of the swoon-worthy looks to hit the red carpet at the Oscars 2023.

The 2023 Oscars red carpet is bursting with fashion moments worthy of awards.

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars stepped out in style for the annual ceremony on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. From a sea of bedazzling dresses to sleek designs, there was no shortage of glitzy and glamorous getups (See all of the red carpet arrivals here for extra proof).

And not that pop culture fans would expect anything less than stellar, especially at the Academy Awards, there were quite a few celebrities who went the extra mile to showcase their fierce and fabulous fashion.

Case in point? Cara Delevingne made sure all eyes were on her as she sizzled in a bold red ballgown by Elie Saab with a thigh-high slit. Angela Bassett's royal purple, off-shoulder gown also had the same effect, as brought a vibrant splash of color to the red carpet in a larger-than-life Moschino design.

Jamie Lee Curtis redefined the naked dress with her Dolce & Gabbana rendition, which featured all-over sparkle and sequin layered on top of nude-colored fabric.

Ashley GrahamElizabeth Olsen and Mindy Kaling wowed in risqué looks that totally paid off, while Vanessa Hudgens proved that there can be strength in simplicity.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the Oscars 2023.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Elie Saab.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

In Moschino.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

In Jason Wu.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli and wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In custom Vera Wang and wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

In custom Alberta Ferretti.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Olsen

In Givenchy and wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In custom Gucci.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai

In Ralph Lauren.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

In Tony Ward.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

In Givenchy.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr.

In Adeam.

