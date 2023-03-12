Angela Bassett, Cara Delevingne and More Best Dressed Stars at the Oscars 2023

Watch : Cara Delevingne - Oscars 2023 E! Glambot

The 2023 Oscars red carpet is bursting with fashion moments worthy of awards.

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars stepped out in style for the annual ceremony on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. From a sea of bedazzling dresses to sleek designs, there was no shortage of glitzy and glamorous getups (See all of the red carpet arrivals here for extra proof).

And not that pop culture fans would expect anything less than stellar, especially at the Academy Awards, there were quite a few celebrities who went the extra mile to showcase their fierce and fabulous fashion.

Case in point? Cara Delevingne made sure all eyes were on her as she sizzled in a bold red ballgown by Elie Saab with a thigh-high slit. Angela Bassett's royal purple, off-shoulder gown also had the same effect, as brought a vibrant splash of color to the red carpet in a larger-than-life Moschino design.

Jamie Lee Curtis redefined the naked dress with her Dolce & Gabbana rendition, which featured all-over sparkle and sequin layered on top of nude-colored fabric.