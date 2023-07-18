Toby Keith to Receive Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards Fashion Round-Up

UPDATE: Country music legend Toby Keith will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards with a heartfelt tribute by fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton, NBC and Peacock announced July 18. The singer will be recognized for his decades-long career as a groundbreaking musician, humanitarian and entrepreneur.

________

The People's Choice Awards is expanding.

On March 9, NBC announced the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards is set to air live from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville on Sept. 28, 2023 across NBC and Peacock.

The two-hour ceremony will "lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments," NBC revealed.

With the People's Choice Awards being the only totally fan-voted award show, country music lovers and pop culture fanatics will choose all the winners across various categories through online voting. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the telecast.

"We're excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year's biggest celebration in country music to Nashville," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Live Events, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "Country fans are passionate about their music and there's no better place to host this event than from country music's biggest stage."