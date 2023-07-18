Update!

Toby Keith to Receive Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

FEB. 18, 2024
UPDATE: Country music legend Toby Keith will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards with a heartfelt tribute by fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton, NBC and Peacock announced July 18. The singer will be recognized for his decades-long career as a groundbreaking musician, humanitarian and entrepreneur.  

________

The People's Choice Awards is expanding.

On March 9, NBC announced the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards is set to air live from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville on Sept. 28, 2023 across NBC and Peacock.

The two-hour ceremony will "lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments," NBC revealed. 

With the People's Choice Awards being the only totally fan-voted award show, country music lovers and pop culture fanatics will choose all the winners across various categories through online voting. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the telecast.    

"We're excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year's biggest celebration in country music to Nashville," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Live Events, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "Country fans are passionate about their music and there's no better place to host this event than from country music's biggest stage." 

The People's Choice Country Awards will extend to social platforms with All-Access Live bringing fans at home a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest moments from the night.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, aired last December and honored Hollywood icons like Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain and Lizzo. (See all the winners here).

The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serving as Executive Producers.

Keep scrolling to relive all the jaw-dropping red carpet fashion from the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Shania Twain

In Custom Rodarte

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Dwyane Wade

In Louis Vuitton, Styled by Jason Bolden

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

In Giambattista Valli

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Billy Porter

Styled by Christian Stroble

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

In Christian Dior, Styled by Karla Welch

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

In Vera Wang, Styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

In Yannik Zamboni 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay

In Theory and Emilia Wickstead

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Selma Blair

In Oscar de la Renta, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Emma Slater

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Kathy Hilton

In Valentino 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp

In Fendi

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Amanza Smith

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia

In Bianca and Bridgett, Styled by Lisa Marie Cameron 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Gabby Windey

In Miss Circle

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

McKenna Grace

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Montana Tucker

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

In Balmain

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Tinx

In Vintage Dior, Styled by Lauren Jeworski

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Tana Mongeau

In CSVNEWYORK

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Loren Gray

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Pretty Vee

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Brooke Schofield

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica & Niecy Nash-Betts

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Caterina Scorsone

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

(Originally published March 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. PT)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

