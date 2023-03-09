NBC Is Saying Howdy to the New People's Choice Country Awards This Fall

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards Fashion Round-Up

The People's Choice Awards is expanding.

On March 9, NBC announced the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards is set to air live from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville in September 2023 across NBC and Peacock.

The two-hour ceremony will "lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments," NBC revealed.

With the People's Choice Awards being the only totally fan-voted award show, country music lovers and pop culture fanatics will choose all the winners across various categories through online voting. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the telecast.

"We're excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year's biggest celebration in country music to Nashville," said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Live Events, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "Country fans are passionate about their music and there's no better place to host this event than from country music's biggest stage."