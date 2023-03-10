Naked and Afraid Is Bringing Back 4 Past Survivalists for Their Ultimate Redemption

Watch : How Jamie Lynn Spears & Beverley Mitchell Survived the World's Toughest Test

Contrary to what the title suggests, these people aren't afraid of anything.

At least, that's what Anthony Coppage thought the first time he did Naked and Afraid. While the survivalist was forced to tap out during his initial outing in 2018, he and three other past contestants are returning for their ultimate redemption in season 15.

"The first time I went, I'd never really been involved with the show," Anthony exclusively told E! News. "I watched a few episodes before I went. The second time going in, you realize regardless of how much you want to do and how many big moments you want to have, you do need to pace yourself. So there certainly was a lesson learned."

In fact, he said there are two ways to approach the show. "There's two modalities of thought," he explained. "One is we're going to smash this; we're going to work, we're going to do a lot of things. The other is, I'm going to get through this, I'm gonna lie around and do as little as possible to survive. And when those two clash, great TV happens or bad things happen—that's exactly what happened in the first one."