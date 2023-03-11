Everything Austin Butler Has Said About His Buzz-Worthy Elvis Accent Before the 2023 Oscars

Watch : Austin Butler on How He Hopes to Pay Homage to Elvis at 2023 Oscars

Austin Butler sure has fans all shook up.

Yes, the 31-year-old has impressed movie critics with his performance of the late Elvis Presley in Elvis. And his close bond with the musician's extended family—including Priscilla Presley and the late Lisa Marie Presley—could melt hearts.

But the actor also can't avoid fielding questions about his accent and transformation into the king of rock ‘n' roll.

"It's hard for me to talk about," he told E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2023 Golden Globes. "I can't really reflect on it too much. It's just this process—I don't know the difference."

What is certain is the opportunity to play a music icon has impacted Austin's life for the better. And if he wins the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role trophy at the 2023 Oscars on March 12, Austin would certainly have Elvis to thank.