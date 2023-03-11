Everything Austin Butler Has Said About His Buzz-Worthy Elvis Accent Before the 2023 Oscars

Austin Butler sure has fans all shook up.
Yes, the 31-year-old has impressed movie critics with his performance of the late Elvis Presley in Elvis. And his close bond with the musician's extended family—including Priscilla Presley and the late Lisa Marie Presley—could melt hearts.
But the actor also can't avoid fielding questions about his accent and transformation into the king of rock ‘n' roll.
"It's hard for me to talk about," he told E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2023 Golden Globes. "I can't really reflect on it too much. It's just this process—I don't know the difference."
What is certain is the opportunity to play a music icon has impacted Austin's life for the better. And if he wins the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role trophy at the 2023 Oscars on March 12, Austin would certainly have Elvis to thank.
"It's hard to quantify a way to properly pay homage," he told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2023 SAG Awards. "It's changed my life, the experience of getting to live in his shoes and look out of his eyes for that amount of time. It's been one of the greatest gifts of my life."
Before the biggest award show kicks off, keep reading to see everything Austin has shared about his unforgettable accent, including why it's still noticeable nearly nine months after Elvis was first released in theaters.