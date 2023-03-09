Don't Know What to Pack for a Staycation? Here Are 12 Essentials You Need for the Perfect Weekend Away

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes, all you need is a staycation. It can be so easy to get caught up in the everyday stressors of life and forget to stop and take in all the gems in your hometown. That's why spring break is the perfect opportunity to plan a weekend trip in your very own city.
You don't necessarily need to plan an extravagant destination trip to have an amazing and relaxing spring break. If you don't have the time or would prefer to spend less on a trip, staycations are the perfect solution. All you need to do is book a local hotel or vacation rental to stay at and pack an overnight bag!
If you don't know where to start packing for your weekend trip, let us help you out with this packing guide curated specifically for staycations. We've included everything from the perfect weekender tote, the comfiest, trendiest pair of walking sneakers, affordable jewelry boxes from Amazon, belt bags that will help you explore your city hands-free and, well, the list goes on. Continue below to shop all of our packing essentials to have the most relaxing, stress-free and fun staycation yet.
Weekender Overnight Bag with Wet Pocket and Shoes Compartment
This overnight bag with over 2,000 reviews on Amazon has everything you could need for a staycation and more! It has a shoe compartment, zippered waterproof compartment for wet or dirty clothes, an extra makeup bag for small cosmetics. side pockets and a USB interface so that you can charge your phone, laptop or tablet on the go. Did we mention it's on sale for just $37, too?
Large Makeup Bag
This large cosmetics bag is perfect for those travelers who just can't part from their full-size makeup and skincare products. We feel you! You can store all your brushes, palettes, lipsticks, serums and more in this zip pouch bag. You can even use it to store your bath toiletries, jewelry or electronic accessories.
KElofoN Travel Kewelry Organizer
This travel jewelry organizer is perfect for a short weekend trip, especially since it's only $7 on Amazon. You can store all your earrings, necklaces and bracelets, and one reviewer thoroughly explains, "I've been looking for a perfect method for traveling with jewelry and this is it. I travel a lot for work and bring a variety of accessories that I don't want getting tangled or lost. This organizer is the perfect size and doesn't take up too much room in a suitcase or personal item. I like that the dividers are removable so you can adjust to fit your needs."
Chelsea Belt Bag
This Kate Spade belt bag is perfect for all your essentials, from your phone to your favorite lip gloss. It's versatile and black is easy to pair with any outfit. Plus, it's only $89 instead of the original $249 price. What's not to love?
Cropped Trench Coat
This cropped trench coat from Abercrombie is the perfect spring jacket to travel with because of how lightweight and trendy it is. It'll go with any of your travel outfits, whether you want to dress it up or down. The best part? It's currently on sale for just $60 instead of the usual $120 price. Limited stock is available of the look.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Two Piece Outfit
Travel in style and comfort with this matching loungewear set. It's the perfect outfit for a long drive or lounging around in the hotel because it has super soft, breathable material. One reviewer raves, "I've had this outfit in my bag for a while now. I received notice of the price drop, so I ordered. It is so CUTE, nice quality material for those relaxed days, or running to the ballpark, shopping, etc. Fit was true to size (medium). I absolutely love it!"
Cross Of Sunlight Mini
This mini dress is the perfect day to night look for a spring break staycation. You can pair it with sneakers, a belt bag and an oversized denim jacket for a cute daytime look, and dress it up with heels and a clutch for any evening outings you have planned. It comes in a ton of adorable colors that are perfect for spring, as well.
Reebok Women's Club C Walking Shoe
You obviously need a reliable and cute pair of walking shoes to get you through your travels. These Reebok walking shoes are not only super trendy, but comfortable, too! You can snag them from Amazon in a bunch of different colorways. They'll pair nicely with any outfit while you're traveling.
Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel
Pass your travel time with a good read. There's no better time to read Daisy Jones & The Six than now, especially with the new hit series having launched just this month. It's available on Amazon for $10 as a paperback, or free as an Audiobook with your Audible trial.
innisfree Volcanic AHA Pore Clearing Clay Mask
Staycations are all about pampering yourself! If a self-care night is in the cards for you, you need to be prepared with some amazing skincare. This innisfree exfoliating and pore clearing clay mask is a total gamechanger, and it'll leave you and your friends with glowing skin for the rest of your trip.
Charmast Small Portable Charger
This small portable charger will be a life-saver for any trip. You'll also get tons of use out of it year-round, too. It has over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, one reviewer sharing, "Works like a dream. Super fast charger. I use it as a shopper so having my phone charged is so important. This is a super quick charger and fits discreetly in my pocket."
Addalock the Original Portable Door Lock by Rishon Enterprises Inc.
This portable door lock is perfect for traveling, and it's currently on sale for 44% off, so you should buy it while you can for just $18. It'll provide you with extra peace of mind when traveling alone.
One of the 14,000+ reviewers shares, "I bought this for my apartment and it works beautifully! I was looking for a lock that was easy to use, light weight, and able to travel with me if I need it to. Of course Amazon always has what I need. It's the best."
Going to a music festival soon? Here are all the trendiest, hands-free bags that are perfect for Coachella and Stagecoach.