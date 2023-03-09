Don't Know What to Pack for a Staycation? Here Are 12 Essentials You Need for the Perfect Weekend Away

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes, all you need is a staycation. It can be so easy to get caught up in the everyday stressors of life and forget to stop and take in all the gems in your hometown. That's why spring break is the perfect opportunity to plan a weekend trip in your very own city.

You don't necessarily need to plan an extravagant destination trip to have an amazing and relaxing spring break. If you don't have the time or would prefer to spend less on a trip, staycations are the perfect solution. All you need to do is book a local hotel or vacation rental to stay at and pack an overnight bag!

If you don't know where to start packing for your weekend trip, let us help you out with this packing guide curated specifically for staycations. We've included everything from the perfect weekender tote, the comfiest, trendiest pair of walking sneakers, affordable jewelry boxes from Amazon, belt bags that will help you explore your city hands-free and, well, the list goes on. Continue below to shop all of our packing essentials to have the most relaxing, stress-free and fun staycation yet.