Pregnant Rihanna Brings the Fashion Drama to the Oscars 2023 With Dominatrix Style

Rihanna brought the wow factor to the Oscars 2023 with a jaw-dropping look worthy of its own award. See her fabulous style moment below.

Watch: Pregnant Rihanna Posts Pic Of Son Reacting To Sibling Going To Oscars

Rihanna proved once again that her fashion is unmatched.

The Fenty Beauty founder stole the spotlight at the 2023 Oscars with an award-worthy style moment. While attending the star-studded ceremony on March 12 in the heart of Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre, Rihanna brought the drama with a black dominatrix-style, body-hugging long-sleeve dress by Alaïa.

And of course, the singer—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—adorably showcased her growing baby bump, cradling her belly when she posed on the red carpet. After all, she is the blueprint when it comes to fierce maternity fashion. And no detail went unnoticed either, as Rihanna completed her Oscars 2023 look with a bold red lip, eye-catching spiky updo and sparkly jewelry pieces. (See all of the fabulous red carpet arrivals here.)

The makeup mogul's fabulous red carpet style isn't the only highlight tonight. She's expected to wow the audience with a performance of her single "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—which earned Rihanna her first-ever Academy Award nomination.

The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Whether or not Rihanna goes home with an Oscar, she's already winning in the game of life.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world and do anything," she said at a press conference in February ahead of her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Before she steps on stage in another swoon-worthy ensemble, keep scrolling to see all of the showstopping looks at the Oscars 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

