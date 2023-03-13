Pregnant Rihanna Brings the Fashion Drama to the Oscars 2023 With Dominatrix Style

Watch : Pregnant Rihanna Posts Pic Of Son Reacting To Sibling Going To Oscars

Rihanna proved once again that her fashion is unmatched.

The Fenty Beauty founder stole the spotlight at the 2023 Oscars with an award-worthy style moment. While attending the star-studded ceremony on March 12 in the heart of Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre, Rihanna brought the drama with a black dominatrix-style, body-hugging long-sleeve dress by Alaïa.

And of course, the singer—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—adorably showcased her growing baby bump, cradling her belly when she posed on the red carpet. After all, she is the blueprint when it comes to fierce maternity fashion. And no detail went unnoticed either, as Rihanna completed her Oscars 2023 look with a bold red lip, eye-catching spiky updo and sparkly jewelry pieces. (See all of the fabulous red carpet arrivals here.)

The makeup mogul's fabulous red carpet style isn't the only highlight tonight. She's expected to wow the audience with a performance of her single "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—which earned Rihanna her first-ever Academy Award nomination.