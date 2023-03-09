Kristen Doute Details Exact Moment Ariana Madix Discovered Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Alleged Affair

Vanderpump Rules alum and Tom Sandoval's ex Kristen Doute shared shocking new details about how Ariana Madix found out about his alleged affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Watch: Tom Sandoval Publicly Apologizes to Ex Ariana Madix

Kristen Doute is shedding light on the moment that rocked Ariana Madix's world.

The Vanderpump Rules alum is sharing shocking new details about how and when Ariana discovered her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was allegedly having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, leading to their breakup last week.

"I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night—we were watching his band play at TomTom," Kristen shared on the March 8 episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast. "He's done playing and we'd all gotten up to just kind of chatter and grab a drink. All of the sudden I realize Ariana's gone for, it had to be like 20 minutes or something, because she left her coat and her purse."

After not being able to find Ariana, Kristen—who previously dated the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner—later learned the reason for her sudden departure from the concert from a friend.

"So what had happened was during Tom's performance his phone fell out of his pocket and a mutual friend of theirs picks up the phone and hands it to Ariana," she continued. "The real truth is that Ariana had his phone and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it."

photos
A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

Despite calling Tom and Ariana a historically "trusting couple," Kristen said "she just felt like she had to look."

The former reality star added, "She went into his photos. He had screen recorded a FaceTime of he and Raquel masturbating. That's the truth."

Instagram; Getty Images

Since the scandal broke last week, Kristen and the rest of the VPR cast has rallied around Ariana in support. As for how she's doing after the split, Kristen shared, "She's not doing well. She's numb and she's sad."

According to Kristen, Ariana has told her friends she doesn't want any more Scandoval updates as "it's just going to make me feel worse."

Kristen's update echoes what Lisa Vanderpump shared on the March 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live about Ariana being "devastated."

Both Tom and Raquel have issued apologies to Ariana in public statements following their alleged months-long affair. Raquel has reportedly sent legal letters to the cast asking they not share the NSFW of her and Tom.

Ariana has yet to break her silence on the split and alleged cheating.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

