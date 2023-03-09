Kristen Doute Details Exact Moment Ariana Madix Discovered Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Alleged Affair

Watch : Tom Sandoval Publicly Apologizes to Ex Ariana Madix

Kristen Doute is shedding light on the moment that rocked Ariana Madix's world.

The Vanderpump Rules alum is sharing shocking new details about how and when Ariana discovered her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval was allegedly having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, leading to their breakup last week.

"I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night—we were watching his band play at TomTom," Kristen shared on the March 8 episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast. "He's done playing and we'd all gotten up to just kind of chatter and grab a drink. All of the sudden I realize Ariana's gone for, it had to be like 20 minutes or something, because she left her coat and her purse."

After not being able to find Ariana, Kristen—who previously dated the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner—later learned the reason for her sudden departure from the concert from a friend.

"So what had happened was during Tom's performance his phone fell out of his pocket and a mutual friend of theirs picks up the phone and hands it to Ariana," she continued. "The real truth is that Ariana had his phone and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it."