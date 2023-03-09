Jamie Lee Curtis' Hot Take on Matinee Concerts Is Hilariously Relatable

Jamie Lee Curtis is everyone all at once.
The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress recently confessed that she typically declines nighttime events due to their late hour. In fact, the 64-year-old recently proposed more daytime events in general—including concerts.
"I'm challenging musicians to do concerts during the day," Jamie stated on Today March 7. "Why are there no matinees? For instance, I love Coldplay, I would love to go see Coldplay. I would love it, but the problem is I am not going to see Coldplay if they start their show at nine and there is an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 p.m.."
And the way to make this music movement happen? Jamie has the perfect idea.
"I think if we filled a stadium of people who want to see a matinee of Coldplay," she noted, "I think we're going to start a trend."
Jamie's comments come days after revealing that she had declined an invite to an Oscar nominees' dinner.
"I'm going to tell you a secret right now," Jamie told The Hollywood Reporter at the Independent Spirit Awards March 4. "There is an Academy Award nominees private dinner on Thursday night that starts at 7:30 p.m., and I have declined."
As for why? As she put it, "Because mommy goes to bed early."
But one invite Jamie won't be turning down? The actual Oscars ceremony itself on March 12. The star is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is safe to say warrants staying up past bedtime. (Click here to see all the nominations).
Luckily this award show is a happy medium for her.
"It's Oscars afternoon," the Freaky Friday alum joked to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrieon on Today. "Because the truth of the matter is they start at 5 p.m. on the west coast which means I'll be on that carpet at 2:30. It'll be late for me but I will be fine."
But when it comes to afterparties you can count Jamie out, she shared, "No, no, no!"
And luckily the Halloween Ends star had a lot of practice staying out late during award season, including at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.
And in typical Jamie fashion, she accepted the statue with honesty and humor.
"I know you'll look at me and think, ‘Well, nepo baby. That's why she's there' and I totally get it," she said. "But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old, and this is just amazing."
Giving a nod to her and co-star Michelle Yeoh's movie characters, Jamie concluded, "For all the Evelyn's and Deirdre in the world, we love you. We see you. We feel you. We are you. We're here together and God bless you all. What a dream."