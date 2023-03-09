Jamie Lee Curtis' Hot Take on Matinee Concerts Is Hilariously Relatable

Watch : Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Call Herself a "Nepo Baby" At 2023 SAG Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis is everyone all at once.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress recently confessed that she typically declines nighttime events due to their late hour. In fact, the 64-year-old recently proposed more daytime events in general—including concerts.

"I'm challenging musicians to do concerts during the day," Jamie stated on Today March 7. "Why are there no matinees? For instance, I love Coldplay, I would love to go see Coldplay. I would love it, but the problem is I am not going to see Coldplay if they start their show at nine and there is an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 p.m.."

And the way to make this music movement happen? Jamie has the perfect idea.

"I think if we filled a stadium of people who want to see a matinee of Coldplay," she noted, "I think we're going to start a trend."