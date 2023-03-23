Martha Stewart Shares Dating Red Flags and What Her Ideal Man Is Like

Martha Stewart selected the products mentioned in this interview and included in this article. Some of the products shown are from a brand Martha is paid to promote. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Ever wondered what it's like to be in Martha Stewart's shoes? Us, too!
The lifestyle expert and iconic tastemaker got real with Francesca Amiker on E! Insider Shop With Martha Stewart to chat all things thirst traps, her perfect date, red flags, working with pal Snoop Dogg in her latest Super Bowl commercial and, of course, her fabulous capsule collection that just launched with Skechers. She gave us a deep dive on what it takes to look and feel good, from her favorite green juice and exercises to having the perfect pair of shoes to take on a busy schedule.
"I have healthy eating habits," she starts off. "Every day, I start with a delicious green juice, and I grow the vegetables myself. That green juice is full of amazing nutrients and that sort of starts my day, but before I even drink the green juice, I've been to the Pilates studio with my trainer. Pilates has helped tremendously, I think it's the greatest thing."
"I never go to bed with my makeup on, I cleanse my face extremely well with a cleansing oil and warm cloth, and get all signs of makeup off," she continues. From hyaluronic acid and peptides to Vitamin C and rich creams, Martha's skincare routine doesn't miss a single beat.
Right now, Martha is centered on balancing self-care with being the incredible businesswoman that she is, which leaves little room for romance.
"I know a lot of eligible men," she says. "I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I'm still not quite in the position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much. If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance. I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!"
She says her top two red flags are bad breath and a lack of generosity. If she were to go on a date, however, helicoptering and yachting would need to be in the cards.
So, while it might take an extravagant adventure to sweep Martha off her feet, Skechers managed to win her over in a heartbeat. According to her, it's all thanks to their "avant-garde" design and technology.
She shares that she likes mixing and matching her luxe taste in clothing with the affordable and comfortable shoes in her collection with Skechers. From Skechers' stretchy, lightweight and comfortable technology to their perfect fit and look, their mission of creating kicks that are "good for your body" fits right in with Martha's wellness-centered lifestyle, so it's no wonder her capsule collection is filled with practical and versatile looks meant to be worn anywhere and everywhere.
Continue below to shop all the Martha-approved Skechers looks to look and feel like your best self, too.
Martha Stewart RF: D'Lux Walker - Eclipse
Walk around in sheer comfort with these slip-on D'Lux Walker sneakers that are Martha-approved. They have a comfortable stretch fit and air cooled memory foam, and the soft quality, off-white mesh design looks super trendy.
Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite - Bamboo
These wedge slides are perfect for spring! They have a cushioned Luxe Foam® footbed and cute woven strap for comfort and style. The shoe comes in black and natural grey, both of which are machine washable, which is just an added bonus.
Martha Stewart: Pier-Lite - Reflection
Add a touch of bling to your shoe collection with these Pier-Lite wedge slip-ons. They have air cooled memory foam, a comfy, stretch fit and the right amount of sparkle with the micro mirror detailing.
Martha Stewart: GO WALK Arch Fit Sandal - Sahara
Whether you're lounging or strolling, you'll want these Martha-approved sandals in your shoe collection. They have a comfortable arch fit, adjustable faux tortoise shell buckles and lightweight cushioning that offers great walking support. They'll even give you a bit of height with the 1.5 inch heel.
Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3
These Ultra Flex 3 slip-on sneakers will become your go-to for everyday wear. They're comfortable, easy to slide on, crafted with vegan materials and have air cooled memory foam. The look comes in off-white and olive grey. What's not to love?
