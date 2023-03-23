Martha Stewart Shares Dating Red Flags and What Her Ideal Man Is Like

Watch : Martha Stewart Reveals Her Dating Red Flags, Ideal Man & Thirst Traps

Martha Stewart selected the products mentioned in this interview and included in this article. Some of the products shown are from a brand Martha is paid to promote. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Ever wondered what it's like to be in Martha Stewart's shoes? Us, too!

The lifestyle expert and iconic tastemaker got real with Francesca Amiker on E! Insider Shop With Martha Stewart to chat all things thirst traps, her perfect date, red flags, working with pal Snoop Dogg in her latest Super Bowl commercial and, of course, her fabulous capsule collection that just launched with Skechers. She gave us a deep dive on what it takes to look and feel good, from her favorite green juice and exercises to having the perfect pair of shoes to take on a busy schedule.

"I have healthy eating habits," she starts off. "Every day, I start with a delicious green juice, and I grow the vegetables myself. That green juice is full of amazing nutrients and that sort of starts my day, but before I even drink the green juice, I've been to the Pilates studio with my trainer. Pilates has helped tremendously, I think it's the greatest thing."

"I never go to bed with my makeup on, I cleanse my face extremely well with a cleansing oil and warm cloth, and get all signs of makeup off," she continues. From hyaluronic acid and peptides to Vitamin C and rich creams, Martha's skincare routine doesn't miss a single beat.