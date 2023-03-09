Lukas Gage Addresses Chris Appleton Relationship After Vacationing Together

Lukas Gage is responding to recent interest in his personal life.
Following recent outings with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton—including a trip to Mexico—the White Lotus actor spoke about navigating life in the public eye, including when it comes to his relationships.
"If they want to think that, they can," Gage told The New York Times of romance rumors in an interview published March 9. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."
The You actor and Appleton—who has worked for celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande—both posted photos from their vacation on their Instagram pages Feb. 20. They are seen posing for a selfie in the ocean and going 4-wheeling.
On Gage's post, Appleton commented, "Stud," with a heart eyes emoji.
Since they returned from Mexico, Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39, have been spotted together several times, including on the red carpet. The two posed together at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event at Mes Amis in Los Angeles on March 8.
The following day, Appleton shared a photo from Gage from the New York Times interview on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Hot & talented @lukasgage."
The remark comes days after making similar comments on Gage's March 2 post in which the actor posted pics of himself on the set of the new movie How to Blow Up a Pipeline. Appleton stated, "Hot & talented lad."
As for Gage, he commented on a March 5 post from the stylist in Milan during Fashion week, writing, "Wooooooof."