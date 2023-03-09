Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sues Golfer's Trust for $30 Million After Breakup

Watch : Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' latest breakup is facing some legal battles.

The professional golfer's ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is seeking more than $30 million in damages after she accused him of locking her out of the Florida home they once shared.

According to an October 2022 lawsuit against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust that Woods controls, which was obtained by NBC News, Herman says she was allegedly tricked into leaving the property after she was told to pack a suitcase for a vacation. When she arrived at the airport, her lawsuit states, Herman was informed that she had been locked out of the home.

Woods' attorneys filed a response to Herman's lawsuit about her allegedly being removed from the home, according to NBC News. In the document, they said she was "advised that she was no longer welcome" after the pair ended their relationship.

They added that she "responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit."

According to a court filing obtained by People, the defendant asked for Herman's lawsuit to be heard before an arbitrator.