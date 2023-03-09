Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sues Golfer's Trust for $30 Million After Breakup

Tiger Woods' latest breakup is facing some legal battles.
The professional golfer's ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is seeking more than $30 million in damages after she accused him of locking her out of the Florida home they once shared.
According to an October 2022 lawsuit against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust that Woods controls, which was obtained by NBC News, Herman says she was allegedly tricked into leaving the property after she was told to pack a suitcase for a vacation. When she arrived at the airport, her lawsuit states, Herman was informed that she had been locked out of the home.
Woods' attorneys filed a response to Herman's lawsuit about her allegedly being removed from the home, according to NBC News. In the document, they said she was "advised that she was no longer welcome" after the pair ended their relationship.
They added that she "responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit."
According to a court filing obtained by People, the defendant asked for Herman's lawsuit to be heard before an arbitrator.
The trust's lawyers added that under Woods' NDA with his ex, Herman "is required" to settle any of her issues with the athlete through a confidential arbitration. By suing the trust instead of Woods himself, the trust's legal team says Herman wants to argue the claims in a "public forum." E! News has reached out to Herman's attorney for comment and hasn't heard back.
Earlier this week, Herman stated in court documents obtained by E! News that she believes the NDA "is invalid and unenforceable." But the 38-year-old also said these issues are "not legally certain" and hopes a judge and jury can make a ruling.
"The plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has," her attorney states in court documents filed March 6. "She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom."
The complaint says the NDA should be voided partly because of the Speak Out Act, which protects victims of sexual assault or harassment. However, it does not make specific allegations of that nature against Woods, 47. Herman's legal team also argues the agreement is not valid or enforceable "because of a lack of consideration and because of unconscionability."
The NDA was signed in August 2017, when the pair began a personal and professional relationship, the filing states. Herman, who was previously the general manager at Woods' restaurant The Woods Jupiter in Florida, and the athlete broke up in October 2022.
E! News has reached out to Woods' team for comment and hasn't heard back.
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family)