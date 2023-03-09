Get to Know Top Chef's Season 20 Contestants Before the World All-Stars Premiere

Watch : Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination

Top Chef is toasting to 20 seasons of fierce food competition.

The Emmy-nominated Bravo series' latest season, World All-Stars, marks the franchise's first time heading abroad since it debuted 17 years ago. Set in London, 16 past winners and finalists from 11 international Top Chef series are going head-to-head for the $250,000 prize and title of Top Chef World All-Star.

The new crop of chef-testants represent a broad range of cultures and culinary backgrounds, hailing from countries like Thailand, Poland, Lebanon, Canada, Mexico, France and, of course, the United States.

While many of the contestants will be new faces to American viewers, fans probably recognize former Top Chef U.S. competitors Dawn Burrell, Buddha Lo, Sara Bradley and Amar Santana, who are all returning for another round of rivalry.

Also returning are fan-favorite judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, who will be joined by distinguished judges from the international versions throughout the season.