Get to Know Top Chef's Season 20 Contestants Before the World All-Stars Premiere

Top Chef is toasting to 20 seasons of fierce food competition.
The Emmy-nominated Bravo series' latest season, World All-Stars, marks the franchise's first time heading abroad since it debuted 17 years ago. Set in London, 16 past winners and finalists from 11 international Top Chef series are going head-to-head for the $250,000 prize and title of Top Chef World All-Star.
The new crop of chef-testants represent a broad range of cultures and culinary backgrounds, hailing from countries like Thailand, Poland, Lebanon, Canada, Mexico, France and, of course, the United States.
While many of the contestants will be new faces to American viewers, fans probably recognize former Top Chef U.S. competitors Dawn Burrell, Buddha Lo, Sara Bradley and Amar Santana, who are all returning for another round of rivalry.
Also returning are fan-favorite judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, who will be joined by distinguished judges from the international versions throughout the season.
"From prepping a picnic at Highclere Castle to going head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the chefs will compete in iconic locations throughout London and the surrounding areas," Bravo previously announced Jan. 25. "These highly decorated chefs will put their spin on iconic British staples from Beef Wellington and biscuits to pub food and afternoon tea."
Keep scrolling to get to know the 16 chef-testants vying for the season 20 World All-Star title below and see their official cast photos.
Top Chef premieres tonight, March 9, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
