The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner Unearths Twisted Family Secrets in Thriller Trailer

Protect her.

That's what Jennifer Garner must do in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, which will examine the complicated bond between stepdaughter and stepmom.

When her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) suddenly disappears, Garner's Hannah has no choice but to team up with her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to sift through their family secrets—with the help of some conveniently placed notes and a bag full of cash.

"Your husband is not who you think he is," Augusto Aguilera's Grady warns in the March 9 teaser. To which, Hannah replies, "Why are you making him sound like some criminal mastermind?"