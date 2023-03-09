The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner Unearths Twisted Family Secrets in Thriller Trailer

Protect her.
That's what Jennifer Garner must do in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, which will examine the complicated bond between stepdaughter and stepmom.
When her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) suddenly disappears, Garner's Hannah has no choice but to team up with her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to sift through their family secrets—with the help of some conveniently placed notes and a bag full of cash.
"Your husband is not who you think he is," Augusto Aguilera's Grady warns in the March 9 teaser. To which, Hannah replies, "Why are you making him sound like some criminal mastermind?"
However, the trailer indicates some degree of criminality as viewers watch the FBI raid his place of business. But despite the optics, Hannah maintains his innocence to Bailey, saying, "I may not know why your father did what he did, but I know who he is."
However, the teen angst is strong with this one, as Bailey decries, "He lied to me and then he disappeared, and I want to know the truth."
Luckily, Hannah is determined to keep her family intact, reassuring her stepdaughter, "I'm telling you, we'll find him."
Based off Laura Dave's 2021 novel of the same name and produced by Reese Witherspoon, the thriller also stars Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim, David Morse and Victor Garber (notably reuniting with his former Alias costar).
Owen succinctly sums up the show whilst in hiding, explaining, "There's nothing I wouldn't do for my daughter."
Piece together the stepfamily secrets when The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.