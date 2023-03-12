The Horrific Crimes That Inspired the Oscar-Nominated Film Women Talking

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: BIGGEST Snubs and Surprises

Women Talking may be the least flashy of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars, but the punch it quietly packs will leave you as floored as any Navy flight sequence or 3-D underwater adventure.

Not least because the crimes that propel the titular conversation—which is, by turns, heartbreaking, disturbing, infuriating, darkly humorous and inspiring—are based on true events.

In 2009, an insular Mennonite colony in eastern Bolivia became international news when nine male members of the sect were accused—and eventually convicted—of systematically drugging and raping at least 130 girls and women from their own community between the ages of 8 and 60.

Also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for her treatment of Miriam Toews' 2018 novel of the same name, director Sarah Polley subtly alludes to the horrors that have brought a multigenerational group of mostly illiterate women (only the boys go to school here) into a barn to decide what their next move is: Stay and forgive, stay and fight, or leave the colony and the only life they've ever known.