Chrissy Teigen's Red Hot Hair Color Will Have You Booking Your Spring Salon Appointment

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Make a "Kiss Sandwich" With Baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen is a red hot mama!

The Chrissy's Court star has traded in her long brunette hair for fiery shoulder-length ‘do, debuting the new look in a March 8 Instagram video. "Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!" she joked. "Love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden."

Chrissy's husband John Legend expressed his approval, commenting, "Gorgeous."

The cookbook author later took her new locks out for a spin, going out with their family to celebrate the launch of the singer's LOVEDº1 skincare line. Chrissy shared photos of herself and John dressed in white, posing next to their eldest children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Not pictured: Their little sister Esti, who is almost two months old.

"Night out to celebrate the launch of @loved01skin!" Chrissy captioned her post. "Was a beautiful event! and I got to hear a few songs from john legend! wow! he can sing."