Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kourtney Kardashian and one of her children dyed their hair platinum blonde, while Chrissy Teigen opted for a fiery red hue in this week's most dramatic celebrity transformations.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 12, 2023 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentTransformation
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Pregnancy Speculation

The clock isn't the only one preparing for a change ahead of daylight saving time.

Several stars decided to shake up their signature looks this week, with Kourtney Kardashian making her most dramatic transformation ever, trying a platinum blonde hue out. And she wasn't the only member of the Kardashian clan to lighten their locks, with one of her kids bleaching their hair as well. You know, because the family that dyes together, stays together.

Plus, Dixie D'Amelio also went for a similarly icy hue, while Chrissy Teigen and Emily Ratajkowski were seeing red, both going for a fiery shade. Finally, Hilary Duff is the latest celeb to opt for the chop, showing off her fresh bob.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

What a blonde bombshell.

Kourtney debuted her most drastic hair transformation yet, revealing that she dyed her signature dark tresses a much lighter hue. Fans got their first glimpse at her bold new 'do thanks to her husband Travis Barker, when he posted an Instagram video March 3 thanking fans for their support after he underwent surgery to repair a broken finger.

In the clip, which has since been deleted, Kourtney sports her newly dyed blonde hair, pulled back into a messy bun, while praying with the Blink-182 drummer.

Instagram
Reign Disick

Like mother, like son.

Just a few days after Kourtney revealed her platinum look, her 8-year-old son followed in his mom's footsteps follicles by bleaching his locks. In photos shared on his father Scott Disick's Instagram Story March 7, Reign was seen holding a football while rocking black pants and a red hoodie. The pic was paired with the words, "Laces out." In a follow-up snap, Scott posted a close up of Reign's side profile with his bold new hue.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy is feeling fiery. 

The Cravings author unveiled her new red hair on Instagram March 8, posting a video showing off her newly dyed strands. "breaking news," the mom-of-three captioned the clip. "woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!."

Chrissy then tagged hair colorist Matt Rez, who also shared the video to his feed. "Love you so much!" Matt wrote. "New hair for the gorgeous @chrissyteigen."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

How we met Hilary's new bob.

The Lizzie McGuire star casually revealed she opted for the trendy haircut on her Instagram Story March 5, posting a selfie of her new chin-skimming strands.

"oh yea," Hilary captioned the post. "I chopped my hair." 

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

It was the shock of TikTok.

Dixie showed off platinum blonde hair when she attended the YSL fashion show in Paris on Feb. 28. "i am having more fun tbh…," The D'Amelios star admitted on Instagram of trading in her natural brown tresses for the icy shade. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos was responsible for Dixie's dramatic 'do, writing in his caption, "We did a thing."

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

After walking in the Courrèges FW/23 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, the model decided it was time for a quick change.

Emily took to her Instagram Stories March 2 to debut a fiery red hair color, posting a selfie of her bold new hue. In addition to dyeing her locks crimson, the My Body author also added bangs.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate Haqq Twins' Birthday

2

Courteney Cox Reveals Getting Facial Fillers Are Her Biggest Regret

3

12 Celeb Couples Who Worked Together After Breaking Up

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Celebrate Haqq Twins' Birthday

2

Courteney Cox Reveals Getting Facial Fillers Are Her Biggest Regret

3

12 Celeb Couples Who Worked Together After Breaking Up

4

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

5

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week