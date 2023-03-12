Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Pregnancy Speculation

The clock isn't the only one preparing for a change ahead of daylight saving time.

Several stars decided to shake up their signature looks this week, with Kourtney Kardashian making her most dramatic transformation ever, trying a platinum blonde hue out. And she wasn't the only member of the Kardashian clan to lighten their locks, with one of her kids bleaching their hair as well. You know, because the family that dyes together, stays together.

Plus, Dixie D'Amelio also went for a similarly icy hue, while Chrissy Teigen and Emily Ratajkowski were seeing red, both going for a fiery shade. Finally, Hilary Duff is the latest celeb to opt for the chop, showing off her fresh bob.