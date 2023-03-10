How That Iconic Taylor Swift Moment Happened in the You Season 4 Finale

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero.

If anyone can relate to that line from Taylor Swift's hit single "Anti-Hero," it's fans of Netflix's You who can't help but love Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), despite his penchant for, you know, stalking the women he's interested in and sometimes killing people. So, in the season four finale, the show's decision to play the superstar's song off of her 2022 album Midnights was an inspired choice. And it was also one that almost didn't happen, showrunner Sera Gamble revealed E! News.

"We had finished most of the episodes and sent them off to Netflix," Gamble explained, "and then we needed this last big song at the end of the final episode and we had one in that was different."