Why Women Everywhere Trust Jen Atkin's OUAI Hair Products

Jen Atkin's OUAI is not your standard haircare brand. It's a "socially-connected haircare brand" that prioritizes asking shoppers what they need in their products instead of just telling you what to buy. Some of OUAI's most beloved products were created based on feedback from customers. Knowing that so many people love the scent of OUAI products, the brand made fragrances and with those beloved scents.
OUAI has expanded beyond haircare. There are body products, fragrances, and pet essentials. Another great thing about OUAI is the option to buy eco-friendly refills. OUAI has created a community where the shopper's voice (and hair) truly matters. In honor of Women's History Month, here are some of the brand's most beloved products that you can get from OUAI, Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon.
OUAI Must-Haves
OUAI Detox Shampoo
The Detox Shampoo is an absolute must-have, especially for those of us who like to go a long time in between hair washes and those who use a lot of styling products. This is just what you need to get rid of product build-up, dirt, and oil. If you can't even remember the last time you shampooed, this is the product you need. It's not your every wash shampoo, but I use it once a week for a good reset.
You can also get this from the OUAI site.
OUAI Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave In Conditioner
Right after I shower, I remove the extra water from my strands and spray this on my wet hair. It helps detangle my hair and I see major reduction in frizz and flyaways once my hair is dry. If you want smooth, shiny, manageable hair, this is a total must-have. And, of course, you'll get compliments about how good your hair smells everywhere you go. This spray even provides heat protection up to 450°F.
The Leave In Conditioner has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Click here to get this from the OUAI site.
OUAI Hair Oil
This is another post-wash essential. Put one to three drops of this oil in your hair and let it air dry. Or you can use it after your hair is dry to calm frizz and flyways. You can even use it as an overnight mask for an extra dose of hydration. This product protects against heat damage and it makes my hair look ultra-sleek.
If you want to get this from the OUAI site, click here.
OUAI Heat Protection Spray
I love this heat protection spray so much that I don't even put it away. It lives on my bathroom counter. I use it so often that there's no point of putting it in a bathroom cabinet. It's also a great reminder for me to spray my hair before I pick up a flat iron or curling iron. I love doing my hair, but preventing heat damage is so important. This spray has helped me keep my hair looking healthy and sleek.
This is an absolute must-have. It protects your hair from heat up to 450 degrees. I have two of them at all times because I'm scared I will run out. If you want to shop from OUAI directly, click here.
OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray
This product is part-hairspray and part-dry shampoo, which is why it delivers incredibly volume and texture. I have stick straight hair. I am good at curling it, but it never held for too long until I started using this spray. It gives my curls a natural-looking texture and long-lasting hold that's never crunchy. I am OBSESSED with this spray! It is a complete and total game-changer.
You can also get this amazing spray from the OUAI site.
OUAI Finishing Crème
When you're done styling your hair, but it's not looking perfect yet, use this finishing cream to tame frizz and give it some shine. You can also use it before heat styling to protect your strands. I use this as the final step after I curl my hair and comb it out to give my strands some polish.
You can get the OUAI Finishing Crème from the brand's site.
OUAI Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub
This is a two-in-one product. You can use it as a scalp scrub to exfoliate and get rid of product build-up. Since it's great for smoothing out the skin, you can also use it on the rest of your body in the shower.
Click here to get it from the OUAI site.
OUAI Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair
Treat your hair to hydration, repair damage, and add shine to your hair with this mask. I think this is great to use once a week, but you know what's best for your hair. Shampoo your hair as normal, and replace your conditioner with this mask. Keep it on for about five minutes, then rinse it out. Your hair will will super soft for a couple days when you use this mask.
If you want to shop at the OUAI site, click here.
OUAI Treatment Mask for Thick Hair
If you want to use a hair mask, but your hair is on the thicker side, use this version.
Click here to get it from the OUAI site.
If you're still shopping for OUAI products, this spray helped my naturally straight hair hold curls longer than ever before.