Influencer Rachel Hollis Recalls Conversation With Ex-Husband Dave Hollis One Day Before His Death

Watch : Rachel Hollis Mourns Death of Ex-Husband Dave Hollis

Rachel Hollis is opening up about the sudden loss of her ex-husband, Dave Hollis.



In February, the former Disney distribution executive passed away at his Texas home, with a family spokesperson noting that he was hospitalized for "heart issues" prior to his death. And as Rachel—who shared four kids Jackson, Sawyer, Ford and Noah with Dave—explained, their family has been focused on coping in the weeks after the tragedy.



"His death is traumatic and awful," she said in a recent episode of The Rachel Hollis Podcast. "It's just devastating."



The Girl Wash Your Face author went on to share that their family hasn't confirmed his exact cause of death yet, but has since learned more about the state of his health.

"We still honestly don't know what happened," she said. "I found out after the fact that he had gone to the hospital a couple of times because he was having heart problems. So, I think it's really highly possible he had a heart attack, but I don't know and whatever he died from…we're still in the same space, which is just deep grief."