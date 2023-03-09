TikTok Star Alix Earle Talks Festival Must-Haves and Her Forever 21 X Juicy Couture Campaign

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Y2K aesthetic is still going strong. TikTok superstar Alix Earle got in on the trend for a themed party during her freshman year. She recalled, "Everyone was dressing up. Then, it just kind of became reality because the trends started to come back around. I love it. I think it's so fun."

Now, she's the starring in campaign for the Forever 21 x Juicy Couture collaboration. Alix shared, "I can't wait for you guys to see everything." She added, "My first memory shopping at Forever 21 is when I was in middle school. We had our middle school dance and it was the first time I was able to go. A bunch of my friends and I went to the mall. We picked up everything we needed for the dance because we wanted to look good."

She loves Forever 21 because "there's such a wide variety within the store." It's also her go-to destination for festival fashion. She said, "My festival must-haves are a fun pair of sunglasses, probably a fun hat, and a fun pair of shoes."

"I'm so excited to be a part of something with such an iconic brand," Alix said. Get in on the nostalgia by shopping the collection and watching the behind-the-scenes video of Alix on set.