Oscars 2023: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Here's your exclusive invite behind the scenes of the most buzz-worthy event of the season: The 2023 Oscars.
While viewers were able to watch the March 12 broadcast—hosted by Jimmy Kimmel—on their TV screens, E! News is delivering the details that award show cameras weren't able to catch.
Want to know which celebs were chatting it up inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles? Which stars were spotted in the VIP lounge? We've got your answers.
Allow us to break down the timeline of events—and award show secrets—below!
3:50 p.m. PST: Elizabeth Olsen is one of the first to arrive in the VIP lounge with her husband Robbie Arnett. When he gets up to get a drink, people try grabbing the seat next to Elizabeth, but she tells them, "I'm saving this seat for my husband."
4:15 pm: Cara Delevingne enters and runs up to Ariana DeBose for a hug. They complement each other's outfits and then Cara is whisked backstage.
4:24 p.m.: Ariana and Gabriel LaBelle spotted chatting with Gabriel's mom by his side.
4:28 p.m.: Jennifer Connelly arrives with her son Stellan by her side.
4:43 p.m.: Triangle of Sadness castmates Dolly De Leon and Vicki Berlin are hanging out together, grabbing popcorn before hurrying into the theatre. Allison Williams catches them and chats for a bit.
4:45 p.m.: Antonio Banderas holds girlfriend Nicole Kimpel's hand the entire time walking through the lobby.
4:50 p.m.: James Hong greets people in the VIP lounge.
4:52 p.m.: Seth Rogen arrives and is offered a slice of salmon pizza. He goes to grab it, but then decides not to and laughs. Someone remarks "white tux!" and he laughs.
5:42 p.m.: Paul Mescal and Gabriel share a sweet moment congratulating each other in the VIP lounge. Someone says to Paul's mom "you must be so proud" to which she responds with a huge smile "so so proud."
6:10 p.m.: On her way to the bathroom Michelle Williams stops when she runs into Andrea Riseborough and says "you're everything, you did an amazing job" and the two continue to complement each other.
7:10 p.m.: Paul and Cara hang out briefly in the talent lounge. They part ways and Cara says "see you later."
Inside the ceremony, while Best Animated Features nominees role, Emily Blunt briefly rests her head on pal Dwayne Johnson's shoulder.
Colin Farrell roots for Best Live Action Short Film The Irish Goodbye.
Unlike viewers at home, Oscar attendees did not get to watch The Little Mermaid trailer. Halle Bailey says to the audience after the trailer roles for TV viewers "and for those of you in the theatre here's a video featuring the Academy's future nominees" and instead a video about the Academy's mentorship program plays. The audience sighs and laughs as they realize they won't get to watch the trailer.
Elizabeth Banks trips over her dress as she approaches the mic to present and the audience gasps loudly, but she gracefully recovers.
—Reporting by Dayn Nanda