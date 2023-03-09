Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Reveals Where She Stands With Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal

Watch : Raquel Leviss Alleges Scheana Shay "Pushed" & "Punched" Her

Are Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval officially a couple? Not so fast…



One day after the Vanderpump Rules star broke her silence amid allegations of a months-long affair with Tom—which led to his split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix—the 28-year-old is speaking out about the nature of where they stand today.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she tells E! News in a statement. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones."

As Raquel noted, she vows to focus on herself first and foremost.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she continued. "I care for Tom, and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal."