Baby Products That I Use in My Own Beauty Routine as an Adult With Sensitive Skin

Sticking to a skincare routine can be tough. For me, it feels like my skin has a mind of its own. Some days, it's perfectly clear. Other times, it's just clogged pores and redness. I have extremely reactive skin and sometimes the latest beauty trends are just too harsh on my skin. Sometimes, it feels like water is the only thing I can put on my skin without causing an issue, but just using water isn't going to cut it. That's why I incorporated baby products into my beauty routine. Yes, I know that sounds a little odd, but I will explain how I got to this point.

In 2020, I was looking for washcloths in a very specific shade of pink. I searched "baby pink washcloths" and I found these, which are made for infants. I thought if they're gentle enough for a baby's skin, they have to work with mine. The next time I logged into Amazon, all of the recommended items were baby products. Instead of scrolling past those suggestions, I added them to my cart. When I started using these super gentle products, my skin finally calmed down and it looked great.

If you're in need of a reset, here are the baby products I recommend as an adult with super sensitive skin— including the only sunscreen that I've used that doesn't ruin a spray tan or make me break out.