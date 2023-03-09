Baby Products That I Use in My Own Beauty Routine as an Adult With Sensitive Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sticking to a skincare routine can be tough. For me, it feels like my skin has a mind of its own. Some days, it's perfectly clear. Other times, it's just clogged pores and redness. I have extremely reactive skin and sometimes the latest beauty trends are just too harsh on my skin. Sometimes, it feels like water is the only thing I can put on my skin without causing an issue, but just using water isn't going to cut it. That's why I incorporated baby products into my beauty routine. Yes, I know that sounds a little odd, but I will explain how I got to this point.
In 2020, I was looking for washcloths in a very specific shade of pink. I searched "baby pink washcloths" and I found these, which are made for infants. I thought if they're gentle enough for a baby's skin, they have to work with mine. The next time I logged into Amazon, all of the recommended items were baby products. Instead of scrolling past those suggestions, I added them to my cart. When I started using these super gentle products, my skin finally calmed down and it looked great.
If you're in need of a reset, here are the baby products I recommend as an adult with super sensitive skin— including the only sunscreen that I've used that doesn't ruin a spray tan or make me break out.
Sensitive Skin Must-Haves
Babyganics SPF 50 Baby Sunscreen Lotion UVA UVB Protection- Water Resistant, Non Allergenic (2 Pack)
I am all about my spray tans and self tanner because I love a bronzed look and I'm trying to avoid sun damage. It's super important to wear sunscreen every day. Unfortunately for me, almost every sunscreen I've used has ruined my spray tans. I know that's not the worst problem in the world, but I went on a quest to find a sunscreen that works for me.
The other problem is that I'm allergic to oxybenzone, an ingredient that's in many sunscreens. This sunscreen from Babyganics has SPF 50 sun protection and ingredients that don't disturb my skin.... or my spray tan.
It 20,100+ 5-star reviews with one shopper sharing, "I'm Not A Baby but I Love This! Babyganics SPF 50 Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is my all-time favorite sunscreen. It has zinc which was recommended to me by my dermatologist after I had a tiny melanoma spot. She told me to always get mineral sunscreen with a stated percentage of zinc. This lotion rubs in very nicely and does not make you look really white like some. A very good product!"
HIPHOP PANDA Bamboo Baby Washcloths - Hypoallergenic 2 Layer Ultra Soft Absorbent (Set of 6)
Yes, I bought these washcloths for the aesthetics, but I continued buying them because they're very gentle on my skin, they wash well, and the price is great. Instead of splurging for expensive washcloths, I have a lot of these and I love them. I adore the pink, but that's not your only color option here. There are seven colors to choose from.
An Amazon shopper said, "I've ordered these for a second time. They are absorbent and soft and they feel so good on my sensitive skin. A big plus is that I find makeup washes away easily from bamboo washcloths. They stay attractive and wear well."
Amazon Brand- Solimo Baby Oil
I have always dreaded the long showers that involve hair remove. My skin is so reactive and razor burn was always inevitable, even with fresh blades. That was until I started shaving with baby oil instead of shaving cream. Such a game-changer! My skin is super soft every single time and I don't get razor burn anymore.
I also love baby oil to help me remove an old spray tan. I just leave it on for about five minutes and rinse. And, of course, baby oil post shower is a great way to keep my body feeling super soft. I use it on my feet to prevent rough skin and cracked heels. It's a great cuticle oil too. It's also a good emergency product to have on hand in case you have a ring that's too tight to remove. Baby oil is such a useful product to have around the house, even if you don't have a baby.
Mustela Stelatopia Eczema-Prone Skin Cleansing Gel
I have eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis. Finding a cleanser that doesn't irritate my skin is a tough task. I love the Mustela Stelatopia Eczema-Prone Skin Cleansing Gel. I use it on my face and on my body in the shower. My skin stays calm, clear, and soft when I use this on a regular basis. It's fragrance-free, oil-free, and tear-free.
An Amazon shopper said, "I've been using it for 25 years. Initially for babies at diaper change, then for adults."
Someone else reviewed, "Perfect for allergies! I love this! This is the only gel I have found that does NOT have coconut or palm products in it! Which means it won't trigger my allergies AND it is safe for the environment! It doesn't have any scent really and my skin feels clean and soft. It is such a huge relief!"
Mustela Stelatopia Eczema-Prone Skin Emollient Baby Face Cream
Finding a great moisturizer can be tough when you have skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. I know how important it is to moisturize my skin, but so many products just made it even worse. I love this cream from Mustela because it absorbs quickly and it calms down my skin when it's inflamed. I use it on my face and my body.
Another fan of the product reviewed, "I bought this to use on my very sensitive adult face skin. It works very well. It is moisturizing without being greasy."
"I use this myself because I get eczema around my eyes and needed a lightweight moisturizer that would protect my skin and prevent flare ups. It's perfect. Plays well with makeup too. I use it as an eye cream also," a shopper wrote.
Aveeno Baby Sensitive Skin Bubble Bath with Oat Extract
I've been drawn to products with oat and oat extract in the ingredients list because they have brought such relief to my aggravated skin. This bubble bath is soothing and it makes my skin feel incredibly soft. It's also really comforting after sunburn.
A shopper said, "If you're worried about sensitive skin and added ingredients into a bubble bath, this is the most suitable for sensitive skin and has the most of all natural ingredients this is the only bubble bath I will purchase."
The Honest Company Nourish + Cleanse Benefit Wipes- 60 Count
I love these baby wipes from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Company. They are made without alcohol, parabens, chlorine processing, or synthetic fragrances. I use them for everything from taking off makeup to cleaning my hands when I'm on the go and can't get to a sink right away. One wipe gets the job done and they're also super-hydrating.
An Amazon shopper gushed, "I love these wipes. I have eczema/dermatitis and I'm allergic to EVERYTHING!!! but these are so gentle. I'll be buying again!"
Vaseline Blueseal Pure Petroleum Jelly
I use Vaseline to hydrate my lips. It's an effective makeup remover. Sometimes, if my skin is extra dry or irritated, I put it on my face and leave it on overnight. It's great to help me speed up my skin's recovery after laser facials. I put it on my palms and the other areas I want to protect while applying self tanner or getting a spray tan because it's an effective barrier. I have super dry knuckles, so I use Vaseline on my hands with moisture gloves. I also use it on my feet with moisture socks.
Vaseline is just one of those products you can use for so many things. It's a smart move to make sure you always have one at home.
