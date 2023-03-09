Get Rid of Sweat Without Ruining Makeup When You Use These $7 Blotting Sheets With 14,700+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sweat happens, unfortunately. No matter what makeup and skincare products you use, it's inevitable. You can prevent sweat to a limited extent, but what you really need are products to help you get rid of it when it appears.

I've been using these PleasingCare blotting sheets for five years. They're bigger than the other blotting sheets I've used and just one sheet is enough to get rid of all the sweat. These are great on bare skin, but the reason I really love them is that they don't take off my makeup— just the sweat. Other blotting sheets that I've tried take it all off, which meant I had to reapply my makeup.

These blotting sheets are just $7 for a set of 100. They have 14,700+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love them just as much as I do. These are a must-have that should be in your bag at all times.