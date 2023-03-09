Get Rid of Sweat Without Ruining Makeup When You Use These $7 Blotting Sheets With 14,700+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sweat happens, unfortunately. No matter what makeup and skincare products you use, it's inevitable. You can prevent sweat to a limited extent, but what you really need are products to help you get rid of it when it appears.
I've been using these PleasingCare blotting sheets for five years. They're bigger than the other blotting sheets I've used and just one sheet is enough to get rid of all the sweat. These are great on bare skin, but the reason I really love them is that they don't take off my makeup— just the sweat. Other blotting sheets that I've tried take it all off, which meant I had to reapply my makeup.
These blotting sheets are just $7 for a set of 100. They have 14,700+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love them just as much as I do. These are a must-have that should be in your bag at all times.
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues
These blotting sheets come in packs of 100.
I'm not the only one who loves these blotting sheets. Here are some of the five-star reviews.
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues Reviews
A shopper insisted, "If you need blotting pads, BUY THESE. I have bought so many things on amazon and never once felt compelled to write a review. However this blotting pads are amazing! They make your makeup look fresh and do not remove any makeup, just the oil. I highly highly recommend!"
Another person reviewed, "These are a great alternative to pressed powder to absorb the 'shine' on your face. I don't have to keep caking on more pressed powder so it keeps my skin cleaner and more makeup free. It comes with a little mirror and is lightweight so it's no big deal in the purse. It really absorbs the oil. I take it to Disney and just dab after a few hours. I don't need to cart around the pressed powder. Love it."
Someone raved, "These little things are lifesavers when your skin starts to feel a little oily and sticky. Just whip one out, dab and wipe the yuck away, and you're looking clean and fresh in no time. It always amazes me to see how much oil was there when I'm done... eek!"
Another gushed, "OMG this works! I have extremely oily skin, especially in my T-zone. I use these daily at work, halfway thru the day to prevent looking shiny. I haven't had issues with this breaking my skin out either.
I'm in love with these!! No complaints."
An Amazon customer wrote, "Works miracles. I suffer from extremely oily skin and these wipes have saved me from looking shiny and gross on pictures and in person. It's icky yet amazing how much oil these little things can take off."
