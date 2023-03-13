Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh Has a Message for All the Dreamers Out There

Watch : Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel’s BEST Monologue Jokes

Now this is a boss level speech.

Michelle Yeoh delivered some inspiring words for every dreamer far and wide who watched her take the stage while accepting the coveted honor of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Oscars. (See the full list of winners here.)

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," the 60-year-old said. "This is proof that dreams... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

Reflecting on a person who shaped her, Michelle honored her mother, who she said was watching the Oscars broadcast in Malaysia.

"I have to dedicate this to my mom," Michelle added, "all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight."