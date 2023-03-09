Feel Like an It Girl With These 16 Lululemon Bags: Belt Bags, Crossbodies, Backpacks, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The lululemon belt bags are almost always sold out. These bags are chic, functional, and the ultimate style statement. Lululemon is known for the belt bags, but there are so many more accessories that you need to know about. The tote bags, crossbody bags, backpacks, and weekender bags from lululemon come through for fashion and function.
Go hands-free with a crossbody bag. Use this duffel for your gym must-haves or for a weekend getaway. There's even a backpack that was designed with parents in mind.
If you are in the mood to shop, here are the lululemon bags that will make you feel like the It Girl that you are.
Lululemon Bags
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
If you're asking me, you can never have too many black bags. This one comes in 13 colors.
lululemon Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L
This easy-to-carry bag fits your essentials. It's great for a day when you're on the go or while you travel. It also comes in black.
lululemon Mini Belt Bag
If you love the lululemon belt bag, but you want an even lighter option, you'll adore the mini version. This belt bag is currently available in three colors.
lululemon All Day Essentials Large Duffle Bag 32L
Carry this bag by the handles or the long straps. It has exterior and interior pockets to help you stay organized. It's made from a durable, water-repellant material. The lululemon All Day Essentials Large Duffle Bag 32L comes in two colors.
lululemon Clean Lines Belt Bag 2L
Here is the perfect belt bag for anyone who wants to stay organize. It has an exterior pocket to give you easy access to small essentials like your keys or chapstick.
lululemon Pleated Shoulder Bag 10L Online Only
Tuck this shoulder bag under your arm and you're ready to go with plenty of room for your must-haves and pockets to keep you organized. There are two colors to choose from.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
If you love your lululemon belt bag, but prefer a little more storage, opt for this one, which is slightly bigger. It comes in seven colors.
lululemon New Parent Backpack 17L Online Only
This set was thoughtfully designed for parents. It comes with a changing mat and a removable pouch. There are side pockets for water bottles or baby bottles. You can clip the backpack straps onto a stroller. The removable pouch can be worn as a crossbody bag.
lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt
This running belt is perfect to carry your top essentials. It comes in a handful of colors and two sizes. Am I runner? No, not really, but I do use this when I am on the go and don't feel like toting a huge bag around. I love this for travel or a day at an amusement park.
lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L
The lululemon Everyday Backpack comes in three colors. It has plenty of space and tons of compartments to help you stay organized.
lululemon Clean Lines Tote Bag 22L
Carry this tote for a long day or pack it for an impromptu getaway. It has adjustable handles and lots of compartments. There are four colors to choose from.
lululemon Go Getter Bag 2.0 25L
This bag is sleek, modern, and functional. There are three colors to choose from.
lululemon City Adventurer Large Duffle Bag 29L
This City Adventurer Duffle is another thoughtfully designed bag from lululemon. It has interior and exterior pockets, a 16-inch laptop pocket, and an expandable pocket for sweaty workout clothes. There are three colors to choose from.
lululemon Lightweight Gym Sack 13L
This lightweight drawstring bag is a must-have for all gym goers. It also comes in black.
lululemon Roll-Top Crossbody Bag 3L
Just keep it simple with this sleek, simple crossbody bag, which comes in two colors.
lululemon Throwback Triple-Zip Duffle Bag 25L Online Only
This triple-compartment bag was inspired by the lululemon archives. It comes in two colors.
