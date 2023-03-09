Florence Pugh Reunites With Ex Zach Braff to Support Each Other at Their Movie Premiere

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are coming together on the red carpet.
The former couple showed each other support at the movie premiere of Good Person, which stars Florence and was written, directed and produced by Zach. During the event, the Little Women actress stood close to the Scrubs actor as the two posed for photos together.
For the March 8 event, Florence, 27, glammed up in a sparkly Erdem top with a ruffled neckline, checkered pants and statement gloves that trailed to the floor. She completed her look with a red lip and her hair pulled back. Zach, 47, donned a plaid suit with grey and lavender colors.
Good Person, out March 31, centers on the relationship between Daniel (Morgan Freeman) and Allison (Florence) following a devastating family death.
"Daniel is brought together with Allison, the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter's life," the film's press release read. "As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places."
The actress has previously praised the movie—which she also produced—on her social media while tagging Zach, who she dated from 2019 to 2022.
"I am so proud of this creation," Florence wrote in a Dec. 15 Instagram post. "I'm so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us."
Their movie release comes eight months after Florence confirmed that she and Zach broke up. Though she recently sparked romance rumors with photographer Charlie Gooch during a Valentine's Day outing, she and Zach remain friends and moviemaking collaborators.
"The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences," Florence told Harper's BAZAAR last August. "It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do."
Good Person is out in theaters March 31.