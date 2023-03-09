Florence Pugh Reunites With Ex Zach Braff to Support Each Other at Their Movie Premiere

Watch : Florence Pugh and Ex Zach Braff Reunite on the Red Carpet

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are coming together on the red carpet.

The former couple showed each other support at the movie premiere of Good Person, which stars Florence and was written, directed and produced by Zach. During the event, the Little Women actress stood close to the Scrubs actor as the two posed for photos together.

For the March 8 event, Florence, 27, glammed up in a sparkly Erdem top with a ruffled neckline, checkered pants and statement gloves that trailed to the floor. She completed her look with a red lip and her hair pulled back. Zach, 47, donned a plaid suit with grey and lavender colors.

Good Person, out March 31, centers on the relationship between Daniel (Morgan Freeman) and Allison (Florence) following a devastating family death.

"Daniel is brought together with Allison, the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter's life," the film's press release read. "As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places."