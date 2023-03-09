2023 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: Festival-Approved Bags That Are Hands-Free & Trendy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What's not to love about music festivals? You get to see your favorite artists perform live, snap amazing photos with friends, indulge in some yummy food and drinks and, most importantly, put together some fire outfits. If you're looking forward to the festival fashion this year, you're not alone. We can't help but predict all the show-stopping Coachella and Stagecoach 2023 trends because of how excited we are!
If you've already planned the perfect outfit and shoes to go along with your festival outfit, don't forget about accessories! Jewelry and handbags have the power to make or break your ensemble, and luckily, we rounded up some of the cutest, hands-free belt bags, crossbodies and more to complete your look. From clear belt bags to rhinestone-studded crossbody purses, there's something for everyone in this roundup, whether you're attending Coachella, Stagecoach, Lollapalooza and beyond!
Scroll below and get to shopping our guide to the trendiest, practical and versatile music festival-approved bags.
ZORFIN Fanny Packs
You can't go wrong with a plain black fanny pack for a music festival. This crossbody fanny pack is super spacious and lightweight, and on sale for just $17. It has multiple pockets and card slots. This belt bag worked wonders for me; I used it to fit a long-sleeve top, my ID, cosmetics and phone at Outside Lands!
Rhinestone Chest Bag
This rhinestone belt bag will add the perfect amount of glimmer to your festival outfit. You can wear it around your chest or waist for a convenient, hands-free look. It comes with an adjustable strap, lots of compartments for all your festival necessities and a sturdy buckle.
Clear Crossbody Purse
This clear crossbody purse is the perfect simple bag to take along with you to any music festival. It's stadium-approved, waterproof and big enough to hold your phone, ID, cosmetics and wallet. The strap is adjustable, too!
Knock Out Bag Black
This black crossbody bag has an edgy chain detailing and lots of compartments for all your essentials. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody, which we definitely suggest for music festivals. Plus, it's currently on sale for just $18.
Devon Studded Shoulder Bag
This metallic studded shoulder bag is super cute and currently on sale at Urban Outfitters for just $25. It has a flap closure and adjustable straps. It would look super cute with a pre-festival pool party outfit.
Clear Fanny Pack
This clear fanny pack is another reliable and durable festival-approved bag option that you can wear around your waist or as a crossbody. It has over 2,400 positive reviews on Amazon, and reviewers are calling it "sturdy," "perfect" and a "great little fanny pack."
OFFLINE By Aerie Clear Backpack
This clear backpack from Aerie has a futuristic, holographic shine that we love. It's a stylish backpack for all your festival essentials, with adjustable straps and a zip-up front pouch.
Cream Oversized Multi Pocket Fanny Pack
This oversized multi pocket fanny pack has lots of zippers, adjustable straps and utility-inspired details. It's the perfect bag to pair with parachute pants and an ultra-cool bodysuit.
AMHDV Women Multipurpose Crossbody Bag
This multipurpose crossbody bag is super trendy and functional. It has a small coin purse that you can detach, along with different length chains and straps. It's like having multiple bags in one.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
The lululemon belt bag was made for on-the-go use, so it's especially handy for any festival you're attending. The belt bag will allow you to enjoy each show hands-free and in style. You can wear it as a crossbody or around your waist, and it's spacious enough to fit your everyday essentials. It also comes in a ton of cute colors for just $38.
Fjallraven Women's Kanken Hip Pack
This Fjallraven hip pack comes in three cute spring colors, like this frost green shade. It has a bunch of positive ratings on Amazon, and it's perfect for any festival.
One reviewer shares, "Sturdy, easy to clean. Perfect size. Big enough to hold a lot but small enough so it's light weight. Love it! I've had it for a few months now and have traveled a lot with it. It's amazing and I'm glad I got it."
Hudson Sling Bag
This Free People sling bag comes in a ton of cute colors, and it's so spacious and easy to carry around.
One reviewer shares, "This bag is my new go to. I love the material and side- there is even a secret pocket in the front that is perfect to slip your phone into."
While you're shopping stylish and practical festival finds, check out our Coachella and Stagecoach 2023 trend forecast.