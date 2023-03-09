How Raquel Leviss Tried to Apologize to Ariana Madix Amid Tom Sandoval Affair Claim, According to Source

Raquel Leviss tried to vander-pump out an apology to Ariana Madix.
A source with knowledge tells E! News the 28-year-old called and texted Ariana twice to apologize amid reports that claim Raquel was having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, Ariana's boyfriend of nine years, who she split up from after reportedly learning of their affair.
The source said that Raquel texted Ariana on March 3—the same day a source close to production confirmed the breakup to E! News—and on March 8, before the pageant queen broke her silence on the matter. The source said Ariana never responded.
E! News has reached out to Ariana's rep and haven't received a comment.
As for what Raquel had to say when she broke her silence? She shared a message of reflection and regret.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Raquel continued by noting that she is taking steps to learn about her "patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."
"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health," she wrote. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."
The day prior, Tom issued a public apology to Ariana and to all he has "hurt through this process."
"Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," he wrote in a March 7 statement shared to Instagram. "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
Reflecting on their nine-year relationship, Tom shared that he has remorse about the way their romance ended.
"My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," he wrote. "I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better."
On Ariana's end, the Vanderpump Rules star, who took down her Instagram profile amid the reports, has not publicly commented on the split or allegations.
