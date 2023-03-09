How Raquel Leviss Tried to Apologize to Ariana Madix Amid Tom Sandoval Affair Claim, According to Source

Watch : Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Scandal

Raquel Leviss tried to vander-pump out an apology to Ariana Madix.

A source with knowledge tells E! News the 28-year-old called and texted Ariana twice to apologize amid reports that claim Raquel was having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, Ariana's boyfriend of nine years, who she split up from after reportedly learning of their affair.

The source said that Raquel texted Ariana on March 3—the same day a source close to production confirmed the breakup to E! News—and on March 8, before the pageant queen broke her silence on the matter. The source said Ariana never responded.

E! News has reached out to Ariana's rep and haven't received a comment.

As for what Raquel had to say when she broke her silence? She shared a message of reflection and regret.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."