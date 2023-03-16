Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Scandal

Ariana Madix is sending a message to her supporters.
In a note posted to her Instagram March 16, the Vanderpump Rules star reflected on her healing process after her breakup from Tom Sandoval. "I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," the 36-year-old wrote. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."
A source confirmed to E! News on March 3 that the longtime couple had broken up. The same day, rumors spread that their split was caused by Tom's alleged affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.
"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," Ariana continued. "However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."
Ariana concluded, "What doesn't kill me better run."
Amid the allegations, Raquel broke her silence on the scandal in a March 8 Instagram message. "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana," she wrote, "and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."
She continued, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Raquel also admitted to "patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," saying that her actions to seek emotional validation have at times negatively affected others in her life.
"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health," she wrote in her statement. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."
As for Tom, he also issued multiple messages following the breakup, but didn't explicitly confirm or deny that he cheated on Ariana with Raquel.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote in part in a March 7 Instagram post. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
Other Vanderpump Rules stars have also weighed in on the so-called "Scandoval" drama, including Lala Kent, who said on March 7 that Ariana was simply "moving with the motion of the ocean" after the bomb was dropped.
Things allegedly turned violent between Raquel and co-star Scheana Shay on March 2, one day before the split made headlines. Raquel accused Scheana of pushing her against a brick wall and punching her in the face, according to a restraining order Raquel filed against her, which was obtained by E! News on March 8.
E! News has reached out to reps for Raquel, Scheana, Tom and Ariana but hasn't received any additional comment.
