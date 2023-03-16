Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Scandal

Watch : Tom Sandoval Publicly Apologizes to Ex Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is sending a message to her supporters.

In a note posted to her Instagram March 16, the Vanderpump Rules star reflected on her healing process after her breakup from Tom Sandoval. "I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," the 36-year-old wrote. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

A source confirmed to E! News on March 3 that the longtime couple had broken up. The same day, rumors spread that their split was caused by Tom's alleged affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," Ariana continued. "However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

Ariana concluded, "What doesn't kill me better run."