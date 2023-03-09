VPR's Raquel Leviss Accuses Scheana Shay of Punching Her, Obtains Temporary Restraining Order

Watch : Raquel Leviss Alleges Scheana Shay "Pushed" & "Punched" Her

Raquel Leviss is taking legal action against one of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's split.

The 28-year-old has been granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay after an alleged attack, according to court documents obtained by E! News on March 8.

In her filing, Raquel accused her castmate of pushing her against a brick wall and "causing injury to back of head" in the early hours of March 2, shortly after their joint taping of Watch What Happens Live in New York City. During the alleged incident, Raquel said that Scheana punched her in the face, resulting in a "black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye."

"Currently, mutual friends & co-workers are telling me she doesn't regret the physical attack on me," Raquel wrote in the document, "and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."