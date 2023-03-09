VPR's Raquel Leviss Accuses Scheana Shay of Punching Her, Obtains Temporary Restraining Order

Raquel Leviss is taking legal action against one of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's split.
The 28-year-old has been granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay after an alleged attack, according to court documents obtained by E! News on March 8.
In her filing, Raquel accused her castmate of pushing her against a brick wall and "causing injury to back of head" in the early hours of March 2, shortly after their joint taping of Watch What Happens Live in New York City. During the alleged incident, Raquel said that Scheana punched her in the face, resulting in a "black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye."
"Currently, mutual friends & co-workers are telling me she doesn't regret the physical attack on me," Raquel wrote in the document, "and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."
Raquel did not identify the mutual friend by name, though her filing comes amid allegations that she was involved in a months-long affair with VPR castmate Tom, leading him to part ways with longtime love Ariana.
E! News reached out to Scheana's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.
Since the fallout from Tom and Ariana's split, Scheana has made it clear whose side she's on. On March 5, the 37-year-old posted a throwback photo of herself with Ariana, writing alongside an emoji of a fist: "Always got your back! #TeamAriana."
As seen in an Instagram Story video posted on March 7, Scheana and her 23-month-old daughter Summer Moon—who she shares with husband Brock Davies—also recently had dinner with Ariana.
Amid the drama, a source tells E! News that Raquel "called and tried to text Ariana twice" before releasing a public statement addressing the scandal that has rocked the VPR community.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Raquel wrote on Instagram March 8. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
The pageant queen continued, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."
Noting that she's now "taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices," Raquel added, "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."
Tom also publicly apologized to Ariana for his "reckless decisions" without explicitly admitting to an affair. "I feel really horrible," he wrote in part on Instagram March 7. "My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
