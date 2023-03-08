See Reign Disick’s Transformation That Proves He Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Mini-Me

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Pregnancy Speculation

In the blink-182 of an eye, a new blonde has appeared.

Kourtney Kardashian and Reign Disick have a blonde bond these days, as the 8-year-old—who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick—has lightened his locks. As seen on Scott's Instagram Story on March 7, Reign has dyed his hair blonde just like his mom, who recently went platinum.

In the pics shared by Scott, Reign was seen holding a football while rocking black pants and a red hoodie. The photo was paired with the words, "Laces out." In a follow-up snap, Scott posted a close-up of Reign's side profile with his new look.

Kourtney's new hair was first revealed to the public on March 3, when her husband Travis Barker shared a look at blonde Kourt in an Instagram video. The following day, the Poosh founder debuted her fresh look on her Instagram feed while posing in a leather-textured outfit.