See Reign Disick’s Transformation That Proves He Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Mini-Me

In the blink-182 of an eye, a new blonde has appeared.
Kourtney Kardashian and Reign Disick have a blonde bond these days, as the 8-year-old—who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick—has lightened his locks. As seen on Scott's Instagram Story on March 7, Reign has dyed his hair blonde just like his mom, who recently went platinum.
In the pics shared by Scott, Reign was seen holding a football while rocking black pants and a red hoodie. The photo was paired with the words, "Laces out." In a follow-up snap, Scott posted a close-up of Reign's side profile with his new look.
Kourtney's new hair was first revealed to the public on March 3, when her husband Travis Barker shared a look at blonde Kourt in an Instagram video. The following day, the Poosh founder debuted her fresh look on her Instagram feed while posing in a leather-textured outfit.
Now, both Kourtney and Reign have debuted their new looks, which prove he is totally her twin.
It's not the first time Reign has made a big change to his hair. The little one, who had long locks that went past his shoulders for some time, has rocked a buzz cut and even a mohawk before.
Reign debuted a mohawk style back in 2020, before eventually shaving it off in 2021. But, as time would tell, Reign would be back on the mohawk wave in 2022, when Kourtney shared a photo of him with the rockin' hairdo.
The look was rather reminiscent of stepdad Travis' iconic mohawk from the past, with one user in the comment section dubbing Reign "a mini Travis in the making." Now, Reign is seemingly channeling his mom for his latest look. To see Reign's cutest moments over the years, keep reading…