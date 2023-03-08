See Reign Disick’s Transformation That Proves He Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Mini-Me

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, has undergone a hair transformation just like the Poosh founder. See his new blonde look.

In the blink-182 of an eye, a new blonde has appeared.

Kourtney Kardashian and Reign Disick have a blonde bond these days, as the 8-year-old—who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick—has lightened his locks. As seen on Scott's Instagram Story on March 7, Reign has dyed his hair blonde just like his mom, who recently went platinum. 

In the pics shared by Scott, Reign was seen holding a football while rocking black pants and a red hoodie. The photo was paired with the words, "Laces out." In a follow-up snap, Scott posted a close-up of Reign's side profile with his new look.

Kourtney's new hair was first revealed to the public on March 3, when her husband Travis Barker shared a look at blonde Kourt in an Instagram video. The following day, the Poosh founder debuted her fresh look on her Instagram feed while posing in a leather-textured outfit.

Now, both Kourtney and Reign have debuted their new looks, which prove he is totally her twin.

It's not the first time Reign has made a big change to his hair. The little one, who had long locks that went past his shoulders for some time, has rocked a buzz cut and even a mohawk before. 

Reign debuted a mohawk style back in 2020, before eventually shaving it off in 2021. But, as time would tell, Reign would be back on the mohawk wave in 2022, when Kourtney shared a photo of him with the rockin' hairdo.

The look was rather reminiscent of stepdad Travis' iconic mohawk from the past, with one user in the comment section dubbing Reign "a mini Travis in the making." Now, Reign is seemingly channeling his mom for his latest look. To see Reign's cutest moments over the years, keep reading…

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Sweet Dreams

What's the point of being a parent if you can't embarrass your kids? Reunited with his kids after Kourtney and Travis Barker's May 22 Italian nuptials, Scott posted an adorable pic of a sleepy Reign on his Instagram story on May 24.

 

Instagram
Time to Greet the Tooth Fairy

Scott Disick captured one of Reign's biggest milestones yet—losing one of his front teeth—on Dec. 1.

Instagram
Buzz Cut

Reign showed off his fresh cut on Nov. 9, with dad Scott writing, "How ya doin' guy?" 

Instagram
Bedtime Smiles

Reign flashed his signature grin while Scott captioned, "Goodnight son" on Nov. 4. 

Instagram
Cozy as Ever

Dad Scott snuck a photo of Reign falling asleep in his "little cocoon" on Nov. 3.

Instagram
Sweet Dreams

In another Instagram Story, Reign was finally fast asleep.

Instagram
Rockin' It

Reign dressed up as the clown from It for Halloween, as Kourtney shared on Nov. 2. 

Instagram
You'll Float Too

"Of course this was Reign's costume," aunt Khloe commented on Reign's terrifyingly adorable Halloween costume. 

Instagram
Posing as Pennywise

Happy Halloween from Reign! The 6-year-old opted for an extra spooky costume this year.

Instagram
Muscle Man

Pennywise wasn't his only costume, though! Kourtney shared a carousel of pics on Oct. 30, many of which featured Reign in different Halloween looks.

Instagram
Laying Down the Law

Look out, lawbreakers! Reign's on the job.

Instagram
Spooktacular Decor

If there's one thing the Kardashians love, it's decking out their houses for the holidays—Halloween included. Here, Reign's embracing Kourtney's affinity for witch hats!

Instagram
All Smiles

In the same Instagram post showing off Reign's many Halloween costumes, Kourtney shared this adorable snapshot of him on a horse. 

Instagram
Sleep Tight

Scott shared an adorable pic of a passed out Reign in October 2021 writing, "Night."

Instagram
Mischievous Man

Reign danced to a sick beat before boarding dad Scott's "Lord" boat on Sept. 12. "Get it rayman," the Talentless founder captioned a cute Instagram video.

Instagram
"Ray" of Sunshine

Scott shared an adorable series of pics showing Reign onboard his boat on Sept. 12. "Ray on deck," Scott wrote alongside a pic of Reign helping guide the boat. 

Instagram
Class is in Session

Nautical class, that is! "Teaching em how to do this," Scott captioned a pic with son Reign on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Cheesy Pic

"Say [cheese]," Scott captioned a pic of Reign squinting on Aug. 4 with a cheddar cheese emoji. Reign donned a vintage Chicago Bulls tee. Amelia Hamlin even commented with an inside joke nickname for Reign, writing, "raymen noodle soup."

Instagram
Holding On

Reign enjoys playing in the pool on Aug. 1. 

Instagram
Summer Splash

Reign continues to prove he's having the best summer in an adorable pool pic, shared by Scott on July 27. "Good morning America," the Talentless founder captioned.

Instagram
Precious Cargo

Scott shared a cute pic of Reign sitting atop a monogrammed Louis Vuitton duffle bag and two large black suitcases in the trunk of a luxury van. "Package," the Talentless founder captioned the photo as Reign stared off into the distance.

Instagram
Blue Steel

Reign shows off his model good looks in a portrait shot by dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Yacht Party

"Let's boat," Scott wrote on Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo of Reign striking a pose while dancing onboard a boat on July 18. 

Instagram
Daddy's Boy

Scott captioned, "My boy" to a cute photo of Reign making a face while playing with a water glass during a meal on July 18. 

Instagram
Sibling Time

Reign, Mason and Penelope played tag in the sand on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Date

Reign was all smiles while posing with family friends and sister Penelope during lunch in the Hamptons on July 18. 

Instagram
Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

photos
View More Photos From Reign Disick's Cutest Pics
