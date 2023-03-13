Oscars 2023: Anne Heche, Charlbi Dean and More Left Out of In Memoriam Segment

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Gone from the 2023 Oscars' "In Memoriam" segment, but not forgotten.

During the March 12 ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences took a moment to pay tribute to the members of the film industry who passed away over the last year, which included stars Olivia Newton-John, Angela Lansbury and Ray Liotta, among others.

However, viewers couldn't help but notice that Anne Heche, best known for her many roles including in Six Days, Seven Nights, Charlbi Dean, whose last leading role was in this year's Oscar-nominated film, Triangle of Sadness, and Call Me Kat alum Leslie Jordan were not among those honored. Additionally, Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore was also not featured in this year's segment.

In August 2022, Heche died after being involved in a car crash. That same month, Dean passed away suddenly after being hospitalized, with her cause of death later determined to be from a case of bacterial sepsis. In October, Jordan died from after suffering a sudden cardiac dysfunction, which led to a car accident.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony also comes nearly two weeks after Sizemore died following a brain aneurysm.