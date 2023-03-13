Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Heidi Klum Wows in Yellow Dress at Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2023 Party

There was no shortage of celebrity style at Elton John’s Oscars 2023 viewing party. See Heidi Klum make a grand entrance at the event in a high-fashion ensemble.

Watch: 2023 Oscars First-Time Nominees: Rihanna, Austin Butler & More

This rocket man knows how to throw an out-of-this-world party. And Heidi Klum knows how to dress for one.

Elton John and husband David Furnish once again threw the ultimate Oscars viewing party—for a good cause. The couple hosted their 31st annual bash for the Elton John AIDS Foundation on March 12, bringing together some of the hottest names in Hollywood for a lively celebration in honor of the 2023 Oscars.

Among them was the Project Runway host, who made quite an entrance at the event at West Hollywood Park in a yellow dress that featured larger-than-life fabric flowers. And by her side was husband Tom Kaulitz, who kept things more understated in an all-black ensemble.

Other guests watching the telecast with the Oscar winner were Chris Colfer, Dove CameronMaren Morris and Emma Watson. Keeping tradition, guests will watch the Oscars 2023 telecast at the venue to see which nominated celebs take home trophies. 

Over the years, Elton has had some incredible names on the guest list, including Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.

Back in 2019, Paris praised Elton for hosting this very event, while also noting she was excited to dance the night away.

"I think the work he does is incredible with his foundation," she exclusively told E! News at his 2019 Oscars party. "It's such an important cause and something we really need to find the cure for, so it's amazing that all of his friends come out to support on this special evening."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The first time he held this event was back in the 1992, but it looked a bit back different then.

"Year one was in a little restaurant called Maple Drive and we raised $300,000 with about a hundred and something people there," Elton exclusively recalled to E! News in 2017. "We were so excited. "We decided at that point to continue every year to do the Oscars party and it's just spread from there. It's gotten bigger and bigger."

As the party has grown in size, the ultimate mission behind the gathering—to raise proceeds for the efforts of the Elton John AIDS Foundation—has remained intact.

"I never thought when we did our first one that we would be doing it for so long," Elton exclusively told E! News in 2018, "but as long as there's a need for people to be looked after, we'll still be doing this."

To see all the stars who showed out for Elton's annual bash, keep reading…

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Emma Watson
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Brooke Shields
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Sabrina Impacciatore
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Imaan Hammam
JC Olivera/WireImage
Tim Allen & Jane Allen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Soo Joo Park
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Donatella Versace
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Evan Mock
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Maggie Rogers
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Melissa Etheridge & Sophia Bush
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Eric McCormack & Janet Holden
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jennifer HuYoung & JC Chasez
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tan France, Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Eric White & Patricia Arquette
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Christina Hendricks
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Chloe Kim
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
William Abadie
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Colton Haynes
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Chris Colfer
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lucien Laviscount
photos
View More Photos From Celebs Who Heated Up the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2023 Party
