Heidi Klum Wows in Yellow Dress at Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2023 Party

This rocket man knows how to throw an out-of-this-world party. And Heidi Klum knows how to dress for one.
Elton John and husband David Furnish once again threw the ultimate Oscars viewing party—for a good cause. The couple hosted their 31st annual bash for the Elton John AIDS Foundation on March 12, bringing together some of the hottest names in Hollywood for a lively celebration in honor of the 2023 Oscars.
Among them was the Project Runway host, who made quite an entrance at the event at West Hollywood Park in a yellow dress that featured larger-than-life fabric flowers. And by her side was husband Tom Kaulitz, who kept things more understated in an all-black ensemble.
Other guests watching the telecast with the Oscar winner were Chris Colfer, Dove Cameron, Maren Morris and Emma Watson. Keeping tradition, guests will watch the Oscars 2023 telecast at the venue to see which nominated celebs take home trophies.
Over the years, Elton has had some incredible names on the guest list, including Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.
Back in 2019, Paris praised Elton for hosting this very event, while also noting she was excited to dance the night away.
"I think the work he does is incredible with his foundation," she exclusively told E! News at his 2019 Oscars party. "It's such an important cause and something we really need to find the cure for, so it's amazing that all of his friends come out to support on this special evening."
The first time he held this event was back in the 1992, but it looked a bit back different then.
"Year one was in a little restaurant called Maple Drive and we raised $300,000 with about a hundred and something people there," Elton exclusively recalled to E! News in 2017. "We were so excited. "We decided at that point to continue every year to do the Oscars party and it's just spread from there. It's gotten bigger and bigger."
As the party has grown in size, the ultimate mission behind the gathering—to raise proceeds for the efforts of the Elton John AIDS Foundation—has remained intact.
"I never thought when we did our first one that we would be doing it for so long," Elton exclusively told E! News in 2018, "but as long as there's a need for people to be looked after, we'll still be doing this."
