Heidi Klum Wows in Yellow Dress at Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2023 Party

This rocket man knows how to throw an out-of-this-world party. And Heidi Klum knows how to dress for one.

Elton John and husband David Furnish once again threw the ultimate Oscars viewing party—for a good cause. The couple hosted their 31st annual bash for the Elton John AIDS Foundation on March 12, bringing together some of the hottest names in Hollywood for a lively celebration in honor of the 2023 Oscars.

Among them was the Project Runway host, who made quite an entrance at the event at West Hollywood Park in a yellow dress that featured larger-than-life fabric flowers. And by her side was husband Tom Kaulitz, who kept things more understated in an all-black ensemble.

Other guests watching the telecast with the Oscar winner were Chris Colfer, Dove Cameron, Maren Morris and Emma Watson. Keeping tradition, guests will watch the Oscars 2023 telecast at the venue to see which nominated celebs take home trophies.

Over the years, Elton has had some incredible names on the guest list, including Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.