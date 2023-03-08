See Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Share Embrace After Sushi Dinner in L.A.

Watch : Kylie vs. Selena & Bad Bunny Fans ANGRY Over Kendall Dating Rumors

Kendall Jenner is keeping company with Bad Bunny.

Two weeks after their joint hang with Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians star and the "Dakiti" rapper were spotted stepping out together again. On March 7, the duo were joined by a group of friends—including Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner and longtime family pal Taco Bennett—as they went out for dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Park.

For the occasion, Kendall, 27, bundled up a long olive-colored coat and black pants. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, 28, rocked a letterman jacket, tan pants and a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap.

As the night came to an end, Kendall didn't seem too shy with PDA. Before hopping into her car, the model leaned in and wrapped her arm around Bad Bunny's neck, pulling him close for an embrace.

The outing comes more than three months after a source told E! News that Kendall had split with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, "due to their busy schedules."